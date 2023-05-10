Matt Brown plans to make a “statement” with KO win over Court McGee at UFC Charlotte: “I’m going to show I could do many more whether I choose to or not”

Matt Brown will finally be back in action this weekend.

Brown last fought at UFC Columbus in March of last year where he dropped a split decision to Bryan Barberena. It was a fight he thought he won, and since then injuries have kept him out of the Octagon. However, he is now back to full health and will fight at UFC Charlotte against Court McGee, which he is excited for.

“I think a lot of people went and checked to make sure we never fought before. We have been around for about the same time, we’ve been around a long time,” Brown said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s pretty cool, we both come from a similar place, we both overdosed at one point in our lives we went to the other side and came back. We have both had a successful career in the UFC, at least a long career, neither one of us has been champion. I’m excited man.”

Entering his UFC Charlotte scrap against McGee, Brown is the betting underdog but he isn’t paying any attention to that. Instead, he enters this fight with a ton of confidence as he plans to make a statement and silence all the critics that he should be retired.

“We are going to put on a good show and I’m going to show the world, I’m still out there and I can still do this shit and can still do it as good as I ever have. I’m going to make a statement with this fight,” Brown said. “I never really get into retirement talk about whether it’s going to be my last or whether I’m going to do it again, but on this one, I’m going to show I could do many more whether I choose to or not.”

With Matt Brown planning on making a statement at UFC Charlotte, he expects to KO Court McGee and prove he’s still as dangerous as he’s ever has been.

“I’m not anticipating what he is going to do and I plan on going in there and being the best I can be,” Brown said. “Whether that’s knocking him out or defending his takedown and knocking him out, I’m prepared for both… I’m always looking for the finish, I don’t fight for the judges or win on the scorecards.”

If Brown does get the KO win as he says, he isn’t sure what would be next for him. He says he still is taking it one fight at a time but knows he still has a lot of fight left as retirement isn’t even on his mind.

“I love this shit way too much, I love this sport, I love training, I love fighting. I just haven’t found anything else that piques my interest. Like I have my businesses and I could retire if I wanted to finically but nothing gets me out of the bed with a sense of purpose like this does,” Brown concluded. “I’ll tell you right now, retirement is going to be due to injuries, that is the only thing that holds me up. I’m strong, my skills are good, still improving, still love it, and staying disciplined. But, the injuries, man. When my kids have baseball games and football games and I can’t even go and I’m limping around, things like that when it starts impacting their lives that is when I will call it quits. But, in the meantime, it’s not, so let’s go, let’s keep going.”

Do you think Matt Brown will KO Court McGee at UFC Charlotte?