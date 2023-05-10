Amanda Nunes excited to defend her title against “real opponent” Irene Aldana at UFC 289: “After what I did with Julianna in our last fight”

Amanda Nunes has explained why she’s happier to be defending her UFC bantamweight title against Irene Aldana as opposed to Julianna Pena.

At UFC 289 next month, the original plan was for Amanda Nunes to battle Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout. However, after Pena was forced to withdraw, Nunes received a new opponent in the form of Irene Aldana.

While she may not have the biggest drawing power, Aldana is still a viable challenger. She’s won four of her last five contests in the Octagon and three of them have come via KO/TKO.

Of course, in the eyes of many, Nunes is still the GOAT – and she’s the clear favorite heading into this meeting.

During the recent pre-fight press conference for the event, Nunes made it known that she prefers this match-up to the Pena trilogy.

“Honestly, this is the original opponent right there,” Nunes said. “… Now we are here with the real opponent. I’m very happy about it. Less heavy, as well, and I’m excited.”

Nunes speaks her mind

“Definitely,” Nunes said. “After what I did with Julianna in our last fight, there’s no question. So now (Aldana is) here, I’m very happy for her, and now we’re going to see each other soon.”

“Aldana is very, very tough,” Nunes said. “She has heavy hands. So, she’s technical, and this is going to be so fun. I have heavy hands, as well. I’m well rounded, so you guys have to be excited for this.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Yes, Julianna Pena did shock the world and submit Amanda Nunes in their first showdown. However, the rematch was so one-sided that it makes sense why the Brazilian would want some fresh meat.

Do you agree with Amanda Nunes? How much longer will she be the bantamweight champion in the UFC? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!