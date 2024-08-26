Angela Hill issues statement after UFC Vegas 96 defeat

Angela Hill speaks out after Tabatha Ricci loss

In a recent tweet, Hill issues her first post-fight statement after UFC Vegas 96.

I had an amazing camp, fun fight week and though we didn’t get the result we wanted the ride is something no one can take away from me. Love this insane life. pic.twitter.com/uN6yzntkBM — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) August 26, 2024

“I had an amazing camp, fun fight week and though we didn’t get the result we wanted the ride is something no one can take away from me,” Hill tweeted Monday. “Love this insane life.”

Hill is viewed as one of the pioneers of women’s MMA, competing against the division’s best since her UFC debut. In between her two UFC stints, Hill earned and defended the Invicta FC strawweight title, helping to move the needle in women’s MMA.

The 39-year-old Hill has traded wins and losses during her time in the UFC Octagon. But, she’s won four of her last six fights overall, including victories over Loopy Godinez and Luana Pinheiro.

Hill competed in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Mackenzie Dern last year, falling by unanimous decision. She bounced back nicely with consecutive wins over Pinheiro and Denise Gomes.

As for Ricci, the win over Hill continued her positive momentum after a loss to Godinez at UFC 295. Before UFC Vegas 96, she outpointed Tecia Pennington by split decision in May.

Hill is approaching her 40s but hasn’t expressed any desire to retire from fighting in 2024. She’ll look to get back in the win column in her next Octagon appearance.