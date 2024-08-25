UFC Vegas 96 Results: Tabitha Ricci defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the co-main event between Angela Hill and Tabitha Ricci.

Hill (17-14 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her most recent being a submission victory over Luana Pinheiro this past May at UFC Vegas 92. ‘Overkill’ has gone 4-1 over past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (11-2 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC St. Louis, where she picked up a split decision victory over Tecia Pennington. Like Hill, Ricci has gone 4-1 over her past five UFC appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 96 co-main event begins and Tabitha Ricci comes forward with a flurry of punches backing Angela Hill up against the fence. ‘Overkill’ with a nice knee to the body. Ricci searching hard for a takedown but is eating a bunch of knees in the process. Hill breaks free and attempts to circle out but gets caught with a right hand. Ricci forces another clinch. She lands some short punches. Hill replies with some knees to the body. More punches from Tabitha Ricci who is looking to impose her will on the UFC veteran. Ricci with a hard low kick. Angela Hill looks to respond with her jab, but both of those miss the mark. More good punches from Ricci who closes out an impressive opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 96 co-headliner begins and Angela Hill connects with a good punch. Tabitha Ricci answers with an even bigger punch. She closes the distance and trips ‘Overkill’ to the ground. Hill kicks Ricci off of her and scrambles back up to her feet. Ricci quickly forces the clinch and pushes Hill against the cage. ‘Baby Shark’ working some dirty boxing now. Angela breaks free and lands a nice shot to the body. Tabitha swings and misses with a right over the top. Angela Hill with a nice front kick to the body. Ricci unloads a three-punch combination. Hill looks to return fire but Ricci ducks under her strikes and lands a takedown. ‘Overkill’ kicks ‘Baby Shark’ off and returns to her feet. The ladies trade punches to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Angela Hill connects with a nice spinning elbow attack to get things started. Tabitha Ricci looks to close the distance, but Hill is doing a good job landing her jab off of the back foot. ‘Baby Shark’ with a much-needed takedown. Angela Hill with a guillotine choke. Ricci avoids the threat but now ‘Overkill’ is back on her feet. Ricci forces the clinch. Hill goes back to landing knees from the position. Tabitha backs off and then steps in with some heavy shots. Hill circles out and attempts a spinning attack that misses. Back to range and Hill lands a nice uppercut. Ricci dives for a takedown but it is not there. Angela with another good combination. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 96 Results: Tabitha Ricci def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Ricci fight next following her victory over Hill this evening in Las Vegas?

