Kamaru Usman reflects on rivalry with “great dance partner” Colby Covington: “He challenged me so much”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a lot of respect for Colby Covington.

As of now, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is working on a return to the cage. The former UFC welterweight champion hasn’t been seen since a majority decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev last October. That loss was a rare middleweight appearance for Kamaru Usman, who entered the contest on a two-fight losing streak.

In recent weeks, the former champion has been linked to a potential December bout with Belal Muhammad. However, it remains to be seen if Kamaru Usman will fight for UFC gold next. Regardless, the 37-year-old is determined to win back the title that he lost to Leon Edwards two years ago. That’s exactly what he stated in a recent interview with the Weighing In Podcast.

In the discussion, Kamaru Usman reflected on his first stint with the UFC welterweight title. There, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also reflected on his two-fight series with Colby Covington. During Usman’s run with the gold, he had two very close battles with ‘Chaos’, defeating him both times. Despite things getting personal between the two, the Nigerian fighter still has a lot of respect for his rival.

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman reflects on rivalry with Colby Covington

That’s exactly what he stated in the interview with John McCarthy and Josh Thomson. In the interview, Kamaru Usman gave Colby Covington a lot of credit, calling him a “great dance partner”. The former UFC titleholder also explained that the welterweight made him raise his own game, and brought out the best in him.

“I say it all the time and I know people can’t believe that I would actually [say it] but credit to Colby Covington.” Kamaru Usman stated in the interview. “I hear people say all the time that ‘You need a dance partner, you need a great dance partner’, and he was that. In that fight, in that first fight, there was so much tension.”

He continued, “He challenged me so much to prepare, to train, and to go out there and just get locked into the zone. It was almost addicting. [I was in] that zone where I don’t care what happens.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Would you watch Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington again?