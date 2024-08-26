Kamaru Usman reflects on rivalry with “great dance partner” Colby Covington: “He challenged me so much”

By Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a lot of respect for Colby Covington.

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington

As of now, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is working on a return to the cage. The former UFC welterweight champion hasn’t been seen since a majority decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev last October. That loss was a rare middleweight appearance for Kamaru Usman, who entered the contest on a two-fight losing streak.

In recent weeks, the former champion has been linked to a potential December bout with Belal Muhammad. However, it remains to be seen if Kamaru Usman will fight for UFC gold next. Regardless, the 37-year-old is determined to win back the title that he lost to Leon Edwards two years ago. That’s exactly what he stated in a recent interview with the Weighing In Podcast.

In the discussion, Kamaru Usman reflected on his first stint with the UFC welterweight title. There, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also reflected on his two-fight series with Colby Covington. During Usman’s run with the gold, he had two very close battles with ‘Chaos’, defeating him both times. Despite things getting personal between the two, the Nigerian fighter still has a lot of respect for his rival.

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman reflects on rivalry with Colby Covington

That’s exactly what he stated in the interview with John McCarthy and Josh Thomson. In the interview, Kamaru Usman gave Colby Covington a lot of credit, calling him a “great dance partner”. The former UFC titleholder also explained that the welterweight made him raise his own game, and brought out the best in him.

“I say it all the time and I know people can’t believe that I would actually [say it] but credit to Colby Covington.” Kamaru Usman stated in the interview. “I hear people say all the time that ‘You need a dance partner, you need a great dance partner’, and he was that. In that fight, in that first fight, there was so much tension.”

He continued, “He challenged me so much to prepare, to train, and to go out there and just get locked into the zone. It was almost addicting. [I was in] that zone where I don’t care what happens.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Would you watch Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington again?

Related

Angela Hill

Angela Hill issues statement after UFC Vegas 96 defeat

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett lays out his path to a lightweight title shot including a future fight with Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he is just a couple of fights away from fighting for the lightweight title.

Robert Whittaker, Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker warns Alex Pereira against potential Dricus du Plessis middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes Alex Pereira would fall well short of the bar in a potential clash with Dricus du Plessis at 185lbs.

Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley wants to run into Daniel Cormier following fiery exchange earlier this year: "I’ve been praying to the MMA gods"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Joaquin Buckley is hoping to run into Daniel Cormier one day, whether that be to hash things out or settle it the old fashioned day.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev refutes Alex Pereira's claims of avoiding UFC 307 title fight: "I’m gonna make you eat your words"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has refuted a claim made by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush welcomes UFC fight with Paddy Pimblett: "I really do think experience plays a factor"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor continues to campaign for a spot at December’s UFC 310 event: “Free the Mac”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor continues to make a push to appear on the promotion’s UFC 310 card in December.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka has his sights set on UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll clear things up a bit there and take the belt”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka has made it known that he’d be interested in squaring off with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya, Sodiq Yusuff
UFC

Israel Adesanya feels amplified after recent visit to Nigeria: “Their flame inspired me”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya has said that he feels amplified following his recent visit home to Nigeria.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Dana White provides Wang Cong with a $50k POTN bonus after she was initially snubbed at UFC Vegas 96: “You looked AMAZING!”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given Wang Cong a Performance of the Night bonus after she was initially snubbed this past weekend.