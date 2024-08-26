Paddy Pimblett lays out his path to a lightweight title shot including a future fight with Charles Oliveira

By Cole Shelton - August 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he is just a couple of fights away from fighting for the lightweight title.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett is coming off the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round submission win over Bobby Green at UFC 304. He does not have his next fight booked but has spoken openly about wanting to face Renato Moicano next time out. However, Pimblett says he will fight whoever he takes, but he believes he would be two or three fights away from a title shot.

“I’ll let everyone else talk about that. I’ll just keep fighting and winning. If I get offered Dan Hooker I’ll take it. Jump right up to rank 5, and then it probably will be in a title eliminator next. So, yeah, I’m game for any of them. As I say, any name gets sent to me, that’s all sound. I’m not shying away from fighting anyone,” Paddy Pimblett said to The Action Network.

However, Paddy Pimblett says he thinks he could have a similar path to a title shot as Sean O’Malley did. Which would be fighting Renato Moicano who is ranked 11th and then face a former champion in Charles Oliveira. O’Malley, of course, fought Pedro Munhoz and then fought and beat a former champ in Petr Yan to get a title shot.

“I was thinking the other week, the perfect route to the title would have been Moicano and then Charles Oliveria. He’s like rank two. That’s what O’Malley did. O’Malley went from, like, rank 11 to rank 1 or something,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett’s pathway to a title shot does make a lot of sense and one that could very well happen. But, for now, Pimblett is waiting for his next fight.

Paddy Pimblett is ranked 15th at lightweight and is 6-0 in the UFC. Pimblett is coming off a submission win over Green and before that, he beat Tony Ferguson by decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Charles Oliveira Paddy Pimblett UFC

