Dillon Danis claims KSI is making new rules for their fight, hints the bout may not happen: “There’s a lot of fishy things going on”

Dillon Danis says KSI and his team are acting fishy just two weeks before their fight.

Danis and KSI are set to headline a Misfits Boxing card on January 14 in London, England. However, Danis skipped the press conference and many wondered if the fight would happen. After ensuring fans the bout was still a go, ‘El Jefe’ is now changing his tune.

Danis appeared on Chael Sonnen’s podcast and revealed KSI and his team are acting fishy and hinted the fight might not happen after all.

“I truly think that they’re in over their heads,” Danis said (via MMAJunkie). “I feel like they’re just trying to handicap me, and I won’t go into these fights with these guys handicapped. Usually I really don’t care but it seems there’s a lot of fishy things going on and it’s not on my side. I’m ready to go.

“So the fights at 177. They want me to be four pounds heavier the day of the fight by 4 p.m. So the fights at 7 or 8 p.m and they want me to weigh in at 4 p.m the day of the fight only four pounds heavier or five pounds, something stupid,” Danis continued. “Every pound that I don’t make the weight on the second day I get a penalty which is very heavy for each pound. If I make weight the day before, why do I have to make weight again the day of the fight?”

As of right now, Dillon Danis says the fight is still on but believes KSI is starting to get scared. If the fight does fall through, Danis says he will look to get booked on a Bellator card in March.

“It’s a lot of money to beat up a guy that doesn’t know how to fight, but I feel like this fight won’t happen,” Danis said. “I think they’re starting to get scared… they’re trying to make weird things in the contract two weeks before. I feel like they’re looking for a way out and if it does happen like that, I don’t wait for nobody. I would jump on that Bellator card, I thinks it’s March 2 or 3.”

