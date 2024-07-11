Andre Petroski reveals he used to train with Josh Fremd, hopes to get Bo Nickal fight with a win at UFC Denver

Andre Petroski is very familiar with his UFC Denver opponent Josh Fremd.

Petroski is set to return on Saturday night following a stoppage loss to Jacob Malkoun at UFC Atlantic City. That fight resulted in a rather weird ending, which admittedly frustrated Petroski. However, he says the loss was a good learning experience for him as he knows he has to be more dangerous when he is hurt.

“It is frustrating knowing that I was beating him. If it hadn’t been for that I would’ve won that round and all three judges gave me the first round. What I can take from it though is being more dangerous when I’m hurt,” Petroski said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

After the loss, Andre Petroski wanted a quick turnaround, and he got his wish as he will take on Josh Fremd at UFC Denver. It is a familiar opponent as Petroski says he and Fremd used to train together, but he doesn’t think their previous training sessions will have any impact on the fight.

“We trained together about three-and-a-half years ago, I did about two months at Factory X. We trained a bunch together… I found the rounds, I had them on a flash drive, and I found the old rounds. It is cool to go back and watch but obviously, we have both grown substantially since then,” Petroski added.

Ultimately, Andre Petroski has confidence that he is better everywhere than Josh Fremd and thinks he could finish him with strikes.

“I just think I’m better everywhere. He’s dangerous, he has some finishing power, some finishing abilities, but I just think I’m a much better grappler, I think my striking is better. The only guy who has good striking that he fought was the last guy, Roman Kopylov and we saw how that went,” Petroski said.

If Petroski does finish Fremd at UFC Denver his goal is to secure the fight with Bo Nickal next.

“I do think it could put me in a position to get the Bo Nickal fight,” Petroski concluded.