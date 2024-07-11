UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman announces he’s back in hospital: “I was so close to being 100%”

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has announced he is back in the hospital.

Mark Coleman

Coleman was airlifted to a hospital back in March after saving his parents from a nasty house fire. After saving his parents, he went back in to save his dog, who unfortunately passed away.

After being rescued by the fire department, the UFC veteran was battling for his life as he was being treated for smoke inhalation. He ended up surviving and attended UFC 300 where he awarded Max Holloway the BMF title after his KO win over Justin Gaethje.

It appeared Coleman had fully recovered from the incident, but the UFC Hall of Famer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he was back in the hospital as he deals with an infection.

“Back in the hospital need emergency surgery my hip is septically infected. I was so close to being 100% oh well it’s all God’s plans. Surgery will be on Monday because they can’t do it today because I’m on blood thinners.. life is good God always has a plan Sober cool thing ever carnivore diet nine ancestry tenants fear nothing fears a liar. Hammer house for life who is in,” Mark Coleman wrote on Instagram.

Mark Coleman says he will be in the hospital for the weekend until the surgery on Monday to treat the infection. In the video, Coleman told fans all would be good once the surgery takes place.

The hope for many MMA fans is that Coleman will have a speedy recovery after he has surgery for the infection in his hip.

Mark Coleman is 16-10 as a pro-MMA fighter and he had his last fight back in 2010 against Randy Couture which he lost by second-round submission in the first-ever Hall of Famer vs Hall of Famer bout in UFC history. Coleman is the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion. In his career, he has notable wins over Dan Severn, Don Frye, Shogun Rua, and Stephan Bonnar among others.

