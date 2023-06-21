John Gotti III reveals Floyd Mayweather rematch is targeted for October: “It was the most googled thing in the whole world”

Believe it or not, John Gotti III vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 is somehow on the table.

‘Money’ had yet another exhibition bout earlier this month in Florida. While Floyd Mayweather has continued to compete in an exhibition capacity, the vast majority of these bouts have been treated as little more than sparring sessions. Over the last few years, the boxer has faced YouTubers such as Logan Paul and Deji.

However, his exhibition with John Gotti III was anything but light. For the majority of the contest, the two boxers were trading as many words as they were punches. After the fifth round, the referee warned both teams that if they continued to clinch, the fight would be stopped. In the following frame, Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III did exactly that.

As a result, the bout was called off in the sixth round, being labeled a no-contest. However, John Gotti III decided that he wanted to keep fighting, and charged the boxer. The two would wind up exchanging a few punches after the bout was over, prompting a massive brawl to break out between fans and camps.

Following the fight, John Gotti III called for a rematch, and he might get his wish. On The MMA Hour, he discussed a second clash with Floyd Mayweather, revealing that the two sides were in contact for October.

“We’re in talks right now actually to do something,” John Gotti III stated on The MMA Hour regarding a Floyd Mayweather rematch. “We’ll where it goes. From my understanding after the fight it was the most googled thing in the whole world. So, Floyd’s a businessman, Floyd wants to capitalize on that, and he wants to make money. So listen, if they want to do it again, I’m here. I promise you this time I’m going to come out guns blazing when that bell rings, we’re going to fight man.”

He continued, “My confidence is through the roof right now of it happening. Floyd wants to do it, he wants to do it, we’re in talks right now. Hopefully, the date gets locked in very soon. [It’s being discussed] for October.”

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III again?