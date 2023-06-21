John Gotti III reveals Floyd Mayweather rematch is targeted for October: “It was the most googled thing in the whole world”

By Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Believe it or not, John Gotti III vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 is somehow on the table.

John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather

‘Money’ had yet another exhibition bout earlier this month in Florida. While Floyd Mayweather has continued to compete in an exhibition capacity, the vast majority of these bouts have been treated as little more than sparring sessions. Over the last few years, the boxer has faced YouTubers such as Logan Paul and Deji.

However, his exhibition with John Gotti III was anything but light. For the majority of the contest, the two boxers were trading as many words as they were punches. After the fifth round, the referee warned both teams that if they continued to clinch, the fight would be stopped. In the following frame, Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III did exactly that.

As a result, the bout was called off in the sixth round, being labeled a no-contest. However, John Gotti III decided that he wanted to keep fighting, and charged the boxer. The two would wind up exchanging a few punches after the bout was over, prompting a massive brawl to break out between fans and camps.

Following the fight, John Gotti III called for a rematch, and he might get his wish. On The MMA Hour, he discussed a second clash with Floyd Mayweather, revealing that the two sides were in contact for October.

RELATED: MARK COLEMAN TO FACE FORMER CHAMPION MONTELL GRIFFIN IN BOXING DEBUT IN OCTOBER

Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti

Image via: @The_ZeusNetwork on Twitter

“We’re in talks right now actually to do something,” John Gotti III stated on The MMA Hour regarding a Floyd Mayweather rematch. “We’ll where it goes. From my understanding after the fight it was the most googled thing in the whole world. So, Floyd’s a businessman, Floyd wants to capitalize on that, and he wants to make money. So listen, if they want to do it again, I’m here. I promise you this time I’m going to come out guns blazing when that bell rings, we’re going to fight man.”

He continued, “My confidence is through the roof right now of it happening. Floyd wants to do it, he wants to do it, we’re in talks right now. Hopefully, the date gets locked in very soon. [It’s being discussed] for October.”

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Floyd Mayweather John Gotti III

Related

Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Eddie Hearn labels Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a mismatch: "You can see people hit pads and you know"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023
Mark Coleman and Montell Griffin
Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman to face former champion Montell Griffin in boxing debut in October

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman is set to face Montell Griffin in October.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz boxing match is now 10 rounds: "I don't give a f***, I'm all in"

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

If Jake Paul is to be believed, then his boxing match with Nate Diaz has now been bumped up to 10 rounds.

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing
Esquiva Falcao

Undefeated boxer Esquiva Falcao opens up on recent sparring match with Nate Diaz: "It looked like he was dying"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Undefeated middleweight boxer Esquiva Falcao has opened up on his recent sparring match with former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023
Jon Jones and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Jon Jones says talks with Tyson Fury are legit.

John Gotti, Joe Rogan, Floyd Mayweather, Boxing
John Gotti III

John Gotti reacts to Joe Rogan’s assessment of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather: “Next time I fight him like a dog”

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

John Gotti is reacting to Joe Rogan’s assessment of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Regis Prograis and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Boxing champion Regis Prograis reflects on sparring session with Nate Diaz: "We just beat each other up"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has discussed sparring with Nate Diaz.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou confirms "advanced discussions" with Deontay Wilder for two-fight deal

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has confirmed ongoing talks with Deontay Wilder.