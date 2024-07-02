Amir Albazi calls out surging UFC flyweight for potential No. 1 contender fight
UFC flyweight contender Amir Albazi wants to take on one of the division’s most exciting talents for his planned Octagon comeback.
Albazi hasn’t fought since a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France in June 2023. Since his UFC debut in July 2020, he’s won five promotional fights, including finishes of Alessandro Costa and Francisco Figueiredo.
Albazi’s high momentum was squashed when he underwent surgery on his neck last year. As of this writing, he’s been out of the Octagon for over a year and is potentially one win away from a title shot.
As Albazi plots his UFC comeback fight, the flyweight division’s title picture has become busier. He wants to face one of the division’s surging contenders as he prepares for a potential shot at UFC gold.
Amir Albazi targets Tatsuro Taira for UFC comeback
During a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Albazi called out Tatsuro Taira for his UFC return.
“I think [Taira] needs one more fight, someone in the Top 5, Top 6 maybe,” Albazi said. “Maybe the winner of Mokaev/Kape…anyone that’s battle-tested. The guy keeps winning, he’s good, put him against me! I’m ready for that challenge too.”
As of this writing, Taira hasn’t responded to Albazi’s callout. Taira most recently defeated Alex Perez in his first UFC main event booking last month.
Taira has burst onto the flyweight scene with a 16-0 record and six wins in the UFC Octagon. Before the win over Perez, Taira defeated the likes of Edgar Chairez and Carlos Hernandez.
Albazi and Taira are two flyweights who could potentially give UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja a new test inside the Octagon. Pantoja is expected to return later this year after defeating Steve Erceg in his latest title defense at UFC 301.
Albazi’s Taira callout makes a lot of sense, and the UFC matchmakers might make this intriguing stylistic matchup come to fruition.
