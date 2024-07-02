Amir Albazi calls out surging UFC flyweight for potential No. 1 contender fight

UFC flyweight contender Amir Albazi wants to take on one of the division’s most exciting talents for his planned Octagon comeback.

Albazi hasn’t fought since a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France in June 2023. Since his UFC debut in July 2020, he’s won five promotional fights, including finishes of Alessandro Costa and Francisco Figueiredo.

Albazi’s high momentum was squashed when he underwent surgery on his neck last year. As of this writing, he’s been out of the Octagon for over a year and is potentially one win away from a title shot.

As Albazi plots his UFC comeback fight, the flyweight division’s title picture has become busier. He wants to face one of the division’s surging contenders as he prepares for a potential shot at UFC gold.