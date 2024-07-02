Amir Albazi calls out surging UFC flyweight for potential No. 1 contender fight

By Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Amir Albazi wants to take on one of the division’s most exciting talents for his planned Octagon comeback.

Amir Albazi

Albazi hasn’t fought since a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France in June 2023. Since his UFC debut in July 2020, he’s won five promotional fights, including finishes of Alessandro Costa and Francisco Figueiredo.

Albazi’s high momentum was squashed when he underwent surgery on his neck last year. As of this writing, he’s been out of the Octagon for over a year and is potentially one win away from a title shot.

As Albazi plots his UFC comeback fight, the flyweight division’s title picture has become busier. He wants to face one of the division’s surging contenders as he prepares for a potential shot at UFC gold.

Amir Albazi targets Tatsuro Taira for UFC comeback

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Albazi called out Tatsuro Taira for his UFC return.

“I think [Taira] needs one more fight, someone in the Top 5, Top 6 maybe,” Albazi said. “Maybe the winner of Mokaev/Kape…anyone that’s battle-tested. The guy keeps winning, he’s good, put him against me! I’m ready for that challenge too.”

As of this writing, Taira hasn’t responded to Albazi’s callout. Taira most recently defeated Alex Perez in his first UFC main event booking last month.

Taira has burst onto the flyweight scene with a 16-0 record and six wins in the UFC Octagon. Before the win over Perez, Taira defeated the likes of Edgar Chairez and Carlos Hernandez.

Albazi and Taira are two flyweights who could potentially give UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja a new test inside the Octagon. Pantoja is expected to return later this year after defeating Steve Erceg in his latest title defense at UFC 301.

Albazi’s Taira callout makes a lot of sense, and the UFC matchmakers might make this intriguing stylistic matchup come to fruition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amir Albazi UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next: “You are unreliable dude”

Susan Cox - July 2, 2024
Colby Covington and Charles Oliveira
Colby Covington

Colby Covington continues to call for a fight with Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Controversial UFC star Colby Covington has made it clear that he’s interested in a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Francis Ngannou and Eric Nicksick
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's head coach provides an update on his MMA return

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick has provided an update regarding his return to mixed martial arts.

Ian Machado Garry
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry admits frustration at not finishing Michael Page at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has admitted that he was left frustrated after failing to finish Michael Page at UFC 303.

Henry Cejudo and Alex Pereira
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo still isn't convinced by Alex Pereira after UFC 303

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has admitted that he still isn’t 100% convinced by Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303

What's next for Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka after UFC 303?

Cole Shelton - July 1, 2024
Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira's coach reveals UFC champ requested to fight in Perth just minutes after UFC 303 knockout win

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira still wants to fight in Perth at UFC 305 after his latest knockout win last Saturday.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler claims he’s been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - July 1, 2024

Michael Chandler claims he has been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev after his fight against Conor McGregor was scrapped.

Diego Lopes, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes answers Movsar Evloev’s latest taunts after UFC 303 victory

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes issued a cold response to Movsar Evloev’s tweet during his UFC 303 victory.

Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry counters Shavkat Rakhmonov’s cold response to UFC 303 callout

Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is confused by Shavkat Rakhmonov’s response to his UFC 303 callout.