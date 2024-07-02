Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next: “You are unreliable dude”

By Susan Cox - July 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev is shooting down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has not fought since November of 2022 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) at UFC 281.

‘Iron’ was scheduled to fight Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) last weekend at UFC 303, but the Irishman had to withdraw due to an injury he’d suffered during training.

Michael Chandler took to ‘X’ just yesterday advising he’s been offered the opportunity to fight for the title against Makhachev:

“I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pink toe is ready by Sept. let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306.”

Seemingly, the 38-year-old Chandler is believing a fight with McGregor at the Sphere would be the biggest event in the ‘history of sports’.

Chandler proceeded to take another jab at Makhachev saying:

“Good old fashioned passionate American @MizzouWrestling beats sambo all day. @MAKHACHEVMMA”

Makhachev (26-1 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Dustin Poirier by submission this past June at UFC 302. It was his third title defence.

The current UFC lightweight champion is making it known that he has no interest in fighting Michael Chandler.

Makhachev, taking to ‘X‘ shared the following message for Chandler:

“You are unreliable dude. One tweet from your master and you’ll run away. Champ needs real opponent.”

UFC CEO Dana White has remained pretty much silent on the timing of rescheduling  McGregor vs. Chandler or the opportunity of a Chandler vs. Makhachev title bout.

If you could make the decision, which fight would you like to see Michael Chandler take next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

