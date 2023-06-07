Jon Anik believes it was “pretty clear” that Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Kai Kara-France did enough to defeat Amir Albazi during their main event collision last weekend.

Kai Kara-France

The flyweight battle between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi was a technical, entertaining clash on Saturday night. However, while many would’ve preferred to focus on the quality of the bout, there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the scoring.

That’s because, in the eyes of many, Kara-France had done enough to get his hand raised in victory. Instead, Albazi was the one who took home the win via split decision.

It was a call that was always going to lead to an outcry of frustration from MMA fans. As it turns out, though, it wasn’t just Kai’s supporters that felt he won, as Jon Anik also scored it for the City Kickboxing star.

“I certainly had Rounds 1, 4, and 5 for Kai Kara-France,” Anik said. “A lot of people would argue maybe it was 2-2 going into that fifth round, but there was no argument as to who won that fifth round. So, I felt like it was pretty clear for Kai Kara-France.

“I understand the uproar from his teammates, and certainly it’s lazy to suggest that as an elite-level fighter you can’t leave it in the hands of the judges. More often than not when we talk about these fights that are exceedingly close, we are talking about elite-level fighters, and more often than not we are talking about five rounds.”

Anik backs Kara-France

“In Round 4 of this fight, Kai Kara-France was 27 of 65 (significant strikes) and Amir Albazi was 5 of 29, and Chris Lee gave Round 4 for Amir Albazi,” Anik said. “So when I look at the singularity of that scorecard, I feel like Kai Kara-France was robbed in that Round 4.”

Do you agree with Jon Anik? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

