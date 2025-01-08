Tim Welch explains why Sean O’Malley ditched social media following UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has taken a break from social media, and his head coach has explained why.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. It’s an injury that “Suga” was dealing with prior to his UFC Bantamweight Championship loss to Merab Dvalishvili. While some might’ve thought that the time away from training would make O’Malley want to rev up his business on social media, that isn’t the case.

Tim Welch has explained why his fighter has decided to distance himself from the online activities during the recovery process.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY REVEALS WHO HE PREFERS TO WIN UFC 311 TITLE FIGHT BETWEEN MERAB DVALISHVILI AND UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV

Sean O’Malley’s Coach on Distancing From Social Media

Sean O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch, recently appeared on Submission Radio. During his appearance, Welch was asked about O’Malley’s decision to ditch social media for the time being. Welch said it boils down to focusing on his fighting career.

“He’s worked so hard for years on these socials and you’d be surprised. The amount of money he makes on them is crazy, but it’s like, right now to win in this top five you gotta be just focused on your training,” Welch said. “Being creative on Instagram and being creative on Snapchat and being creative on YouTube and then worrying about all your deliverables, when they need to be posted, they need to be goofy. Your mind’s thinking about all this stuff, it takes more energy than you think.”

Welch went on to say that O’Malley’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili last year may have been a blessing in disguise.

“That loss to Merab, it almost needed to happen,” Welch said. “It needed to happen to just open up this new level of focus for him because if he would’ve knocked out Merab in the first round, then who knows? We just would’ve been doing the same thing.”

O’Malley is hoping to get the winner of the upcoming UFC bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov. The bout will serve as the co-main event for UFC 311 on January 18th.

Sean O'Malley UFC

