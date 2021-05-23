Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill scratched from UFC Vegas 28 along with two other fights

A women’s strawweight battle between Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill has been scratched from UFC Vegas 28 along with two other scheduled fights.

Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA was the first to report the changes. According to the report, Ribas vs. Hill has been taken off of the UFC Vegas 28 card that is set to take place on June 5. Additionally, a featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr and Makwan Amirkhani is off after Landwehr withdrew from the fight. Similarly, a middleweight bout between Dusko Todorovic and Maki Pitolo is also off after Pitolo was forced to pull out of the matchup. The UFC announced during the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast on Saturday that Pitolo was out.

Confirmed. Nate Landwehr is out of his fight against Makwan Amirkhani. Also confirmed that Amanda Ribas is indeed not fighting on June 5th against Angela Hill. Yesterday the UFC broke the news Maki Pitolo is out of his fight against Dusko Todorovic. #UFCVegas28 — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) May 23, 2021

Confirmed. Nate Landwehr is out of his fight against Makwan Amirkhani. Also confirmed that Amanda Ribas is indeed not fighting on June 5th against Angela Hill. Yesterday the UFC broke the news Maki Pitolo is out of his fight against Dusko Todorovic. #UFCVegas28

According to MMAjunkie.com, the Ribas vs. Hill fight is off because Ribas is still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms. This fight was supposed to take place two weeks ago but the fight was scratched on fight day after Ribas and her father tested positive for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, Ribas is still dealing with lingering issues and is not able to fight. Instead of finding a new opponent for Hill, the UFC will take her off the card and presumably re-book the fight with Ribas.

As for the other fights, look for the UFC to find someone to fill in against Amirkhani and Todorovic. Whether it’s a UFC newcomer or someone on the roster willing to step in on short notice, with two weeks to go until the June 5 card it seems likely that the promotion will find someone to fill in those slots. But as far as the Amanda Ribas vs. Hill fight, that one is not happening anymore.