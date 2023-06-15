Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation with latest win at UFC 289

By Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation following his latest win at UFC 289.

Aljamain Sterling

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) defeated Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) this past weekend, Saturday, June 10th at UFC 289. The lightweight co-main event proved Oliveira victorious over Dariush via KO/TKO at 4:10 of round 1.

The defeat put an end to Dariush’s eight fight winning streak.

Coming into UFC 289 Oliveira had something to prove, after his loss to Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) at UFC 280 in October of last year.

A rematch with Makhachev is already being talked about, as Oliveira would relish in reclaiming his lightweight title.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) believes not only should ‘do Bronx’ be in the running for a title shot, he should also be considered for GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status in his weight class.

Sterling, speaking on his YouTube channel, had this to say about Oliveira and GOAT criteria:

“What’s the criteria for (the GOAT)? Is it just accolades? Because if it’s just accolades, Charles Oliveira has a pretty damn good resume. From title defences, style points on finishes, been in the game longer. So for me, I think he has to be within that conversation. You have to include Charles Oliveira in that against Khabib (Nurmagomedov).”

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in 2020 with a perfect record of  29 wins, 0 losses. ‘The Eagle’ defended his UFC lightweight title three times and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Continuing, Aljamain Sterling elaborated (h/t MMANews):

“I’m really looking at title defences, and then winning streak as well. Not like your entire career, I’m talking like in the UFC. Getting those separate win streaks in the UFC, it’s very difficult to do. And seeing someone bounce back from an ‘L’ the way that Oliveira has done time and time again in his career, there’s something to be said about that.”

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling that Charles Oliveira is in line to receive GOAT status in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Charles Oliveira UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has called out Henry Cejudo for not honoring a bet they made prior to their UFC 288 showdown.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.

Kyle Daukaus
Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus reveals several opponents turned him down in first fight since UFC release, hopeful to sign with Bellator or PFL after CFFC 120

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Kyle Daukaus could have still been a UFC fighter if he wanted.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says punching Miami Heat mascot was "all a skit," despite sending him to hospital

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023
Marvin Vettori and Khamzat Chimaev
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after he beats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75: "Bring him"

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Marvin Vettori is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori discusses 'super weird' African rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reportedly has two days to enter USADA testing pool in order to fight in 2023

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Time is running out on Conor McGregor if he wants to fight in 2023.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry booked to return at UFC 292 opposite Geoff Neal

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Ian Machado Garry will get the toughest test of his career at UFC 292 as he looks to break into the top 10 of the welterweight division.