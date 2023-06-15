Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation with latest win at UFC 289

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation following his latest win at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) defeated Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) this past weekend, Saturday, June 10th at UFC 289. The lightweight co-main event proved Oliveira victorious over Dariush via KO/TKO at 4:10 of round 1.

The defeat put an end to Dariush’s eight fight winning streak.

Coming into UFC 289 Oliveira had something to prove, after his loss to Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) at UFC 280 in October of last year.

A rematch with Makhachev is already being talked about, as Oliveira would relish in reclaiming his lightweight title.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) believes not only should ‘do Bronx’ be in the running for a title shot, he should also be considered for GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status in his weight class.

Sterling, speaking on his YouTube channel, had this to say about Oliveira and GOAT criteria:

“What’s the criteria for (the GOAT)? Is it just accolades? Because if it’s just accolades, Charles Oliveira has a pretty damn good resume. From title defences, style points on finishes, been in the game longer. So for me, I think he has to be within that conversation. You have to include Charles Oliveira in that against Khabib (Nurmagomedov).”

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in 2020 with a perfect record of 29 wins, 0 losses. ‘The Eagle’ defended his UFC lightweight title three times and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Continuing, Aljamain Sterling elaborated (h/t MMANews):

“I’m really looking at title defences, and then winning streak as well. Not like your entire career, I’m talking like in the UFC. Getting those separate win streaks in the UFC, it’s very difficult to do. And seeing someone bounce back from an ‘L’ the way that Oliveira has done time and time again in his career, there’s something to be said about that.”

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling that Charles Oliveira is in line to receive GOAT status in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!