Amanda Nunes explains why she believes Julianna Pena won’t return to UFC champion status

By Harry Kettle - June 13, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she doesn’t believe Julianna Pena will become a UFC champion again.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277

Last weekend at UFC 289, Amanda Nunes retired from professional mixed martial arts. She did so after defeating Irene Aldana, cementing her status as the greatest female fighter of all time in the process. Many had been speculating for months that her time was coming and now, we know it to be true.

However, that hasn’t stopped Julianna Pena from throwing her toys out of the pram. In the wake of the announcement, Pena went on a tirade against Nunes – both in the arena and in interviews. Pena was previously able to shock the world and defeat Amanda for the bantamweight strap, before eventually losing it back to her in a rematch.

Regarding Julianna’s future, Nunes had the following to say.

“Oh my goodness, what can I say about that girl?” Nunes said. “She’s supposed to be here. I’m supposed to beat her tonight again. She’s the one that doesn’t know how to train, break the ribs, what am I going to do?

“If it was Julianna Peña tonight, I don’t retire because I want to fight somebody that I never fought before to retire. Tonight, it wouldn’t have been the night. I would have beat Julianna and then fight Aldana or whatever and then retire.”

Nunes questions Pena

“No,” Nunes said on Peña becoming champion. “I don’t think so. I think Aldana can beat her. I feel like she (Peña) got lucky in that fight against me. She knows I wasn’t ready, but I proved it in the second fight and I don’t think she’s going to be a champion. She’s not ready. She’s not ready to be a champion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Amanda Nunes? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

