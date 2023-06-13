Jorge Masvidal shares his top payout from the UFC
Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he once made millions from a UFC fight.
Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts. It came following a poor run of form that ended with a defeat to Gilbert Burns. Now, he’s focusing on business ventures outside of the Octagon, with some rumors indicating that he may consider having a boxing match.
Whatever the case may be, nobody can deny the impact that ‘Gamebred’ made in MMA. In 2019, especially, you could argue he was the second biggest name in combat sports. From there, he continued to build a name for himself, with only Conor McGregor being seen as a bigger star.
In terms of paydays, we all expected that Jorge would be getting paid handsomely. According to the man himself, one of his fights led to an incredibly lucrative payout, as he confirmed during an appearance on Tyreek Hill’s podcast.
“From a fight? The most, I’d say right around 5ms [million]. 25 minutes.”
Masvidal was then asked about insurance and whether that comes into consideration.
Masvidal’s big payday
“The UFC takes care of us to an extent with medicals. If anything happens to you after the fight or in preparation for the fight, we’re very well taken care of. Even after the fight, anything that happens gym-related, we’re taken care of. We don’t have insurance, or like a dental plan, but anything that happens related to fighting or training, they take care of.”
While we don’t know for sure, we’d imagine the blockbuster BMF title showdown with Nate Diaz could well have been the fight he was referring to.
