Jorge Masvidal shares his top payout from the UFC

Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he once made millions from a UFC fight.

Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts. It came following a poor run of form that ended with a defeat to Gilbert Burns. Now, he’s focusing on business ventures outside of the Octagon, with some rumors indicating that he may consider having a boxing match.

Whatever the case may be, nobody can deny the impact that ‘Gamebred’ made in MMA. In 2019, especially, you could argue he was the second biggest name in combat sports. From there, he continued to build a name for himself, with only Conor McGregor being seen as a bigger star.

In terms of paydays, we all expected that Jorge would be getting paid handsomely. According to the man himself, one of his fights led to an incredibly lucrative payout, as he confirmed during an appearance on Tyreek Hill’s podcast.

“From a fight? The most, I’d say right around 5ms [million]. 25 minutes.”

Masvidal was then asked about insurance and whether that comes into consideration.