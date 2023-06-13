Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor over Miami Heat mascot incident: “For that you banned bitch”

Jorge Masvidal has hit out at Conor McGregor over the Miami Heat mascot incident that took place last week.

As many fans know, Jorge Masvidal lives and breathes the city of Miami. It’s where he first made a name for himself, and it’s where he resides to this day.

Perhaps the biggest sports franchise in the city right now is the Miami Heat. The team recently made it to the NBA Finals but unfortunately, they were unable to get over the finish line, losing 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets.

During the Finals, Conor McGregor actually made an appearance at one of their games. He had a fun interaction with Heat mascot Burnie that ultimately turned sour, with Conor’s pre-planned “attack” leading to the mascot ending up in the hospital.

As you can imagine, ‘Gamebred’ had some thoughts on the whole thing after Miami’s loss last night.

Connor u fucking pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned bitch — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) June 13, 2023

“Connor u f***ing pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned bitch”