Jorge Masvidal blasts Conor McGregor over Miami Heat mascot incident: “For that you banned bitch”

By Harry Kettle - June 13, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has hit out at Conor McGregor over the Miami Heat mascot incident that took place last week.

As many fans know, Jorge Masvidal lives and breathes the city of Miami. It’s where he first made a name for himself, and it’s where he resides to this day.

Perhaps the biggest sports franchise in the city right now is the Miami Heat. The team recently made it to the NBA Finals but unfortunately, they were unable to get over the finish line, losing 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets.

During the Finals, Conor McGregor actually made an appearance at one of their games. He had a fun interaction with Heat mascot Burnie that ultimately turned sour, with Conor’s pre-planned “attack” leading to the mascot ending up in the hospital.

RELATED: UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE REACTS AFTER CONOR MCGREGOR HOSPITALIZES MIAMI HEAT MASCOT BURNIE

As you can imagine, ‘Gamebred’ had some thoughts on the whole thing after Miami’s loss last night.

“Connor u f***ing pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned bitch”

Masvidal goes after McGregor

Given that it was quite late at night, we imagine Jorge was still feeling pretty unhappy about the Heat’s defeat. McGregor, on the other hand, probably didn’t take a whole lot of notice.

There was always a lot of talk about these two squaring off in the Octagon. At one point, you could argue it would’ve been the biggest fight imaginable for the UFC. Now, though, with Masvidal being retired and McGregor aiming for a return against Michael Chandler, we’ll probably never see it.

Then again, stranger things have happened in the UFC.

What did you think of Jorge Masvidal’s outburst? Would you have liked to see him fight Conor McGregor? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal UFC

