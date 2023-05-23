PHOTO | 2nd Annual ‘Aljamain Sterling Day’ celebrated in New York

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was celebrated in Nassau County earlier today.

‘The Funk Master’ is fresh off his return against Henry Cejudo earlier this month. The two headlined UFC 288, as ‘Triple C’ competed for the first time in over three years. In the pay-per-view main event, Sterling scored a split-decision victory over the former champion to retain his title.

In the process, the bantamweight champion set the record for most defenses in the division’s history, with three. Following the victory, Sterling remained in the octagon for a face-off with Sean O’Malley. ‘Sugar’ has been out of action since a split-decision win over Petr Yan in October at UFC 280.

The two are expected to headline UFC 292 in August, in the promotion’s return to Boston. However, it remains to be seen if the bout will happen on that date. While Dana White and the UFC have stated that the bantamweight title fight must happen in August, Sterling has been less optimistic. ‘The Funk Master’ has stated that it’s too quick of a turnaround and that he’s still injured from his fight against Cejudo.

Nonetheless, Aljamain Sterling had reason to celebrate earlier today. On Twitter, the bantamweight champion showed photos from ‘Aljamain Sterling Day’ in Nassau County, New York. A proud New Yorker himself, the state had a parade for the defending titleholder.

Along with that, the bantamweight champion was celebrated by fans and fellow fighters in attendance. While Sterling has proved to be a controversial figure among some fans due to his ongoing feud with Dana White, it seems that Nassau County loves the bantamweight champion.

