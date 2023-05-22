search

Henry Cejudo reveals Stipe Miocic is the “only” fight that Jon Jones wants before retirement

By Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has given a glimpse into Jon Jones’ future.

‘Bones’ returned to the octagon in March, headlining UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. The bout was Jones’ first in over three years, but he didn’t take long to shake off the ring rust. He wound up submitting ‘Bon Gamin’ in round one, securing the vacant UFC heavyweight championship in the process.

However, as the story goes, the newly crowned heavyweight titleholder was originally supposed to face Francis Ngannou that night. However, ‘The Predator’ exited the UFC in January, vacating the heavyweight championship in the process. Earlier this month, Ngannou signed with the PFL, re-igniting the war of words between himself and Jones.

On his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo reacted to the back-and-forth between the two heavyweights. ‘Triple C’ is a friend of Jones, and helped train the former champion for his comeback earlier this year. On his YouTube channel, Cejudo admitted that PFL’s signing of Ngannou could be a game-changer.

However, that doesn’t mean that ‘Bones’ cares much about the signing. On his YouTube channel, Cejudo stated that Jones doesn’t actually care about fighting Ngannou, or literally anyone else but Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones weighing in for UFC 285.

“You know, getting to know Jon, I don’t think Jon really cares,” Henry Cejudo stated in regard to a potential fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. “I don’t think Jon needs a guy like Francis Ngannou to say that he’s the greatest of all time. The reality is that he doesn’t need any of those guys.”

He continued, “The guy that he really wants to beat, and the guy that he wants to beat is the greatest heavyweight of all time. His name is Stipe Miocic. You see, at the end of the day, people will look at the credentials and look at the numbers and realize at the end of the day, Stipe Miocic is the baddest heavyweight on the UFC roster in history.”

“Numbers don’t lie, matter of a fact, he has a win over Francis Ngannou. A domination that he had for five rounds, I remember that fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

Henry Cejudo Jon Jones Stipe Miocic

