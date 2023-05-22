search

Sean O’Malley slams Aljamain Sterling for complaining about August turnaround: “It’s called discipline”

By Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has responded to Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley

‘Sugar’ and ‘The Funk Master’ have been in a war of words since UFC 288. In the main event earlier this month, Sterling scored a split-decision win over Henry Cejudo to retain the bantamweight gold. In the process, he set the record for most title defenses in the division’s history with three.

Following the win, the bantamweight champion had a face-off with O’Malley in the middle of the octagon. Just a few short weeks after their meeting in the cage, they’re already booked for their return. The two are expected to headline UFC 292 in August, that’s if Sterling is healthy enough to compete.

Over the last few weeks, Aljamain Sterling and the UFC have been back and forth regarding his return. While the bantamweight champion has been hoping for a fight in September or October, the promotion has a schedule to fill. That schedule has resulted in Dana White and the UFC demanding Sterling make a quick turnaround.

Nonetheless, while Sterling has been against the August clash, O’Malley has welcomed it. On his podcast, the bantamweight contender responded to the champion’s recent comments. There, O’Malley stated that the short notice shouldn’t be a big deal, and also stated that he was not even the one in control of the date.

“He acts likes he calls the shots!” Sean O’Malley stated on the TimboSugarShow podcast. “I’m not listening to you, it’s not like I call the shots either. Dana said August, so I said August. It’s not like I told Dana ‘Hey, f*cking run it in August I’m the man, I run this s*it’. I said ‘Hey, Uncle Dana’ I didn’t call him ‘Daddy Dana’ like he says. I said ‘Uncle Dana, when you want me to beat up Aljo’, and it happened to be August.”

He continued, “I don’t know what his point is here. What’s his plan by even tweeting this?… I mean, you did just fight but look at Izzy. That motherf*cker fought four times in 12 months. You have four months. It’s four months from a fight, take two months off, heal up, and train hard. It ain’t f*cking science… It’s called discipline.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

