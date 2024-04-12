Aljamain Sterling would love to rematch “skinny guy” Sean O’Malley after UFC 300: “I would love to get that one back”

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he would love to secure a rematch against Sean O’Malley in the future.

This weekend, Aljamain Sterling will make his featherweight debut. He’ll do so at UFC 300, as he prepares to lock horns with Calvin Kattar. The expectation, as you can imagine, is that we’ll see a whole new side of the former bantamweight champion.

Of course, fans remember seeing Aljamain lose the belt last year when he was finished by Sean O’Malley. It was a huge moment for ‘Suga’ and, in equal measure, it seems to have steered Sterling away from the bantamweight division for good.

In a recent interview, he made it known that he wants to run it back with O’Malley.