Aljamain Sterling would love to rematch “skinny guy” Sean O’Malley after UFC 300: “I would love to get that one back”
UFC star Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he would love to secure a rematch against Sean O’Malley in the future.
This weekend, Aljamain Sterling will make his featherweight debut. He’ll do so at UFC 300, as he prepares to lock horns with Calvin Kattar. The expectation, as you can imagine, is that we’ll see a whole new side of the former bantamweight champion.
Of course, fans remember seeing Aljamain lose the belt last year when he was finished by Sean O’Malley. It was a huge moment for ‘Suga’ and, in equal measure, it seems to have steered Sterling away from the bantamweight division for good.
In a recent interview, he made it known that he wants to run it back with O’Malley.
Sterling wants O’Malley revenge
“I would lie if I said it didn’t bother me. It’s not like O’Malley’s a bad fighter, he’s a really good fighter. I just think the timeline was very fitting for him,” Sterling said. “I would like to get that one back, especially if I can win the belt at 145. He’s talking about, ‘Oh, I wanna go get the jet and go to Spain (to fight Ilia Topuria).’
“Bro, worry about Merab (Dvalishvili) first, and let me worry about Calvin. If I get through Calvin and I can win the belt again, I would love to get that one back on that skinny guy,” Sterling added.
It may not be top of the priority list, but you can bet fans would be invested in seeing these guys run it back.
Would you be interested in seeing Aljamain Sterling secure a rematch against Sean O’Malley? How will he fare against Calvin Kattar tomorrow night? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
