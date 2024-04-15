Aljamain Sterling reacts to being the only UFC 300 winner to not get an Octagon interview: ‘It definitely sucked!’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the decision to make him the only UFC 300 winner to not have an interview with Joe Rogan.

Sterling earned a unanimous decision win in his UFC featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar during the UFC 300 prelims. He utilized his wrestling and timely striking to stifle Kattar over all three rounds.

After getting his hand raised in the center of the Octagon, Sterling was expected to have an interview with Rogan to talk about his performance. But, he ended up being the only UFC 300 fighter not to have a post-fight Octagon interview as the promotion neared the start of the pay-per-view portion of the card.

Sterling, who bounced back after a loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, wishes it wasn’t the odd man out.