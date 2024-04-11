Photo | Aljamain Sterling is absolutely jacked ahead of featherweight debut at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling looks great heading into his featherweight debut at UFC 300.

Aljamain Sterling

Following on from a successful tenure at bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling is ready to make the jump up to 145 pounds. There are plenty of exciting options for him up there, and at UFC 300, his first appearance will come against Calvin Kattar. As we know, Kattar is an experienced veteran in the featherweight division. As for Sterling, he’s a former champion at bantamweight – and you can bet he’ll be hungry for that second title.

Many were wondering how he’d look at this new weight. Of course, in terms of his ability, we have to wait until Saturday night to see for ourselves.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling believes he can “skip the line” to get featherweight title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

On the flip side, these comparison images certainly indicate that Aljamain has taken this exceptionally seriously.

Sterling’s next step

Aljamain Sterling has clearly been working incredibly hard in the time since his last bantamweight appearance. He wants to make a real push at featherweight and after Ilia Topuria’s recent win over Alexander Volkanovski, many would suggest that the division is now wide open. Now, it’s all about going in there and proving it for the world to see.

Calvin Kattar will be exactly the right kind of test for the former bantamweight king. He’s powerful, he’s resilient, and he isn’t going to go down without a fight. Hopefully, we wind up with a bout that will live long in the memory.

What do you make of Aljamain Sterling’s new physique? Are you excited to see him make his featherweight debut this weekend? Do you consider him to be the favorite against Kattar, or an underdog? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

