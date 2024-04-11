Photo | Aljamain Sterling is absolutely jacked ahead of featherweight debut at UFC 300

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling looks great heading into his featherweight debut at UFC 300.

Following on from a successful tenure at bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling is ready to make the jump up to 145 pounds. There are plenty of exciting options for him up there, and at UFC 300, his first appearance will come against Calvin Kattar. As we know, Kattar is an experienced veteran in the featherweight division. As for Sterling, he’s a former champion at bantamweight – and you can bet he’ll be hungry for that second title.

Many were wondering how he’d look at this new weight. Of course, in terms of his ability, we have to wait until Saturday night to see for ourselves.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling believes he can “skip the line” to get featherweight title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

On the flip side, these comparison images certainly indicate that Aljamain has taken this exceptionally seriously.