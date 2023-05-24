Dana White tells Tyson Fury “let’s start talking” if he’s serious about fighting Jon Jones

UFC President Dana White is open to promoting Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Recently, Fury and Jones took aim at one another and both called for a fight to happen. Despite their mutual interest, the super-fight seemed highly improbable as ‘Bones’ is currently under contract with the UFC and Dana White has made it clear that he doesn’t like “gimmick fights”. However, in surprising fashion, the UFC boss says he is interested in cross-promoting this potential fight.

“Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet. There is no debate, there is no denying it, you know what I mean. There is no debate, I don’t care what anybody says, everybody can try to spin it, a lot of this stuff is clickbait,” White said to BroBible. “You know how I am. If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here’s my thing, right now to Tyson Fury, Tyson, if you’re serious, let me know. Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury. If he’s serious.”

Of course if the fight is under MMA rules, most would favor Jon Jones to win with relative ease, but Dana White says he is more than open to making it happen. He knows Tyson Fury well and believes he can get the Brit the money he wants, if he truly does want to fight Jones in the UFC.

“Let’s find out. We can talk all we want, Tyson can talk, Jon Jones can talk, I can talk, we can all talk. Let’s do it,” White said. “If Tyson is serious, and he wants to do it, listen, I got Floyd Mayweather to fight (Conor McGregor), and we paid Floyd. We got Floyd the number he wanted. If Tyson Fury is serious, and he wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, let’s start talking.”

Do you think we see Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the UFC? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!