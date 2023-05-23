search

Michael Bisping reveals DM’s that ‘Little D*ckhead’ Jake Paul has been sending him over Nate Diaz fight

By Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed that he’s been getting a lot of DM’s from Jake Paul lately.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. Following the loss, the YouTuber announced his plans to activate his rematch clause with ‘TNT’. However, he seemingly changed his mind and opted for a fight with Nate Diaz.

The two will headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering in August. While it appears that Paul’s training is going well, it seems he also has time for fun. His fun includes sending a lot of private messages to Michael Bisping in the early morning, as it turns out.

‘The Count’ discussed Jake Paul’s DM’s in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. There, Bisping revealed that the boxer has been messaging him upset, because he stated that he would never fight a professional boxer. However, the former UFC middleweight champion stated that he honestly doesn’t have an issue with him, and he had fun in the text exchange.

“I’ll tell you what I think, I think Jake Paul is a little d*ckhead.” Michael Bisping stated in the YouTube video. “He’s been sending me DMs on Twitter, again. I don’t know what prompted this one, [last one was] maybe six months ago, maybe less. He just came at me on Twitter, this is direct message, I won’t go into exact details. We went back and forth a bit, I was just laughing at him and he was all upset.”

He continued, “The reality is, I don’t know Jake Paul, I’ve never met the guy. I’m sure he’s not a bad person, he talks a lot of crap, he’s doing his own thing, he’s promoting himself. But I don’t know him, and I’ve never said anything personal about him. All I’ve ever said is that I wish the guy would fight a boxer.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Bisping? Are you excited about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Paul Michael Bisping Nate Diaz

