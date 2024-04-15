Max Holloway responds to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s sparring callout after UFC 300 knockout

By Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway didn’t take long to respond to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s recent callout for a sparring match.

Max Holloway, Chad Ochocinco

Holloway earned the prestigious BMF belt by knocking out Justin Gaethje in brutal fashion at UFC 300 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Despite entering the fight an almost unanimous underdog, Holloway dominated Gaethje from start to finish and earned one of the sport’s all-time knockouts.

Just hours after earning the BMF title, Ochocinco, a prominent UFC fan and amateur boxer, called out Holloway for a sparring match. He proclaimed that he would last multiple rounds in a fight with Holloway, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

Despite fans and pundits mocking Ochocinco’s claims, Holloway appeared to take the callout seriously.

Max Holloway appears to accept Chad Ochocinco’s sparring offer

In a recent tweet/reply, Holloway addressed Ochocinco’s remarks and appeared to accept the callout.

“Lol he has to be trolling,” Holloway tweeted. “Ever in Hawaii [Chad Ochocinco] lmk.”

Ochocinco fought to a draw against Brian Maxwell in his amateur boxing debut on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card in June 2021. He hasn’t fought since.

Ochocinco is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in NFL history. The former Cincinnati Bengals great made the NFL’s Pro Bowl six times during his career on the field.

Holloway could earn a UFC title shot, at either lightweight or featherweight, for his next Octagon test. He called out UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria following UFC 300 and seems like a logical matchup for the division.

If Ochocinco is serious about sparring Holloway, it appears that the BMF champion is happy to oblige. Although, the NFL great should probably be careful about what he wishes for.

Holloway’s stardom has reached new levels since winning the BMF belt, and Ochocinco and other athletes challenging fighters like him could be biting off more than they can chew.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

