Aljamain Sterling believes he will shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310
Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling believes he can shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 later this year.
As we know, Aljamain Sterling is a pretty interesting character. The former bantamweight king hasn’t always been the biggest fan favorite, but he’s certainly been able to find some real success in mixed martial arts. Now, following on from his triumphs at 135 pounds, he’s attempting to do the same thing at featherweight.
He got his campaign in the division off to a winning start but at UFC 310, he’ll face a big challenge in the form of Movsar Evloev. It’s pretty well-known that Evloev is one of the top contenders in the division, but Sterling fully believes that he is capable of making some noise against him.
In a brief rallying cry on social media, Sterling made it known that he plans to pull off what many would consider to be an upset.
I’m gonna shock the world! Ready to ruin some parlays and remind the world what I can do 😤 5.5 weeks to go!
Sterling is ready to prove doubters wrong
Over the years, Aljamain Sterling has worked hard to prove people wrong. In this particular instance, he’ll have to produce an incredibly impressive performance if he’s going to get past Evloev. Alas, if he does, the prize could well be a meeting with the champion Ilia Topuria – and that’s all the motivation he should need.
Do you believe that Aljamain Sterling has what it takes to overcome Movsar Evloev and cause the upset at UFC 310? If he’s going to pick up the win, how is he going to do it? Let us know your thoughts on this and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
