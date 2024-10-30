Aljamain Sterling believes he will shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling believes he can shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310 later this year.

As we know, Aljamain Sterling is a pretty interesting character. The former bantamweight king hasn’t always been the biggest fan favorite, but he’s certainly been able to find some real success in mixed martial arts. Now, following on from his triumphs at 135 pounds, he’s attempting to do the same thing at featherweight.

He got his campaign in the division off to a winning start but at UFC 310, he’ll face a big challenge in the form of Movsar Evloev. It’s pretty well-known that Evloev is one of the top contenders in the division, but Sterling fully believes that he is capable of making some noise against him.

In a brief rallying cry on social media, Sterling made it known that he plans to pull off what many would consider to be an upset.