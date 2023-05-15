Aljamain Sterling admits Alexander Volkanovski callout was nixed at UFC 288: “It wasn’t the performance I wanted”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling still believes he can beat Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Funk Master’ returned to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 288. In the main event, the bantamweight champion faced the returning Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ had been out of the cage since a May 2020 title defense against Dominick Cruz, but was confident he could regain the bantamweight gold upon his return.

However, the Olympian came up short in his return earlier this month. In the main event of UFC 288, Sterling scored a split-decision victory over Cejudo, earning his third title defense in the process. Before the event, both men were discussing a possible move to featherweight to face Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ is currently slated to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July.

Despite Aljamain Sterling teasing a potential move to featherweight, he didn’t call out the champion at UFC 288. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Funk Master’ explained why. In the interview, Sterling admitted that he didn’t feel confident in the callout considering his performance.

However, the bantamweight champion is still eyeing a future superfight with the Australian. Sterling stated in the interview that he feels confident in a possible clash against Volkanovski. However, he first has to make improvements.