Georges St-Pierre reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team privately warned of callout before shocking retirement: “They pulled me right back in”

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was expecting to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘Rush’ retired from the sport in February 2019, over a year after his successful return against Michael Bisping. When St-Pierre announced his retirement, he meant it. As of now, the Canadian hasn’t competed in years and has shown zero interest in doing anything besides an exhibition boxing match.

However, that wasn’t always the case. For years following his retirement, the former champion was linked to Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ had long hoped for a potential dream fight against St-Pierre, and his team believed the bout was going to happen.

In fact, they were so sure, they notified Georges St-Pierre before UFC 254 that the Russian would likely call him out. He recalled the events during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast. There, St-Pierre admitted that he was pretty excited about the callout, adding that he would’ve fought ‘The Eagle’.

However, the callout never came. Following a submission win over Justin Gaethje, the lightweight announced his own retirement. Considering Nurmagomedov’s full exit from MMA, including coaching, one has to assume a dream fight with St-Pierre is permanently off the table.