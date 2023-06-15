Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

Israel Adesanya has revealed a conspiracy theory he heard regarding the UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Israel Adesanya has always been a straight shooter. Instead of shying away from controversial topics, he’s more than happy to voice his opinion. The UFC middleweight champion also happens to be one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts, so you know that fans will listen to what he has to say.

Earlier this year, Adesanya was in attendance to watch Alexander Volkanovski challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It was an incredibly tight affair but in the end, Islam Makhachev was awarded the decision victory.

Adeasanya, alongside many others, felt as if Alexander Volkanovski did enough to get the job done. During a recent interview, he dropped a pretty controversial conspiracy theory about the contest.

“There’s a conspiracy that Chance, my boy Chance kind of put me on to,” Adesanya said. “Cause Volk – I was in Perth, I was right there…He’s a great fighter, you know from that side [the] Dagestanis, they’re f***ing awesome at their wrestling and whatnot. But this guy has a myth, and Alex f***ed him up…I didn’t say this, Chance said this. I’m just paraphrasing…He said like, ‘Look at the movement right now with Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, the stake that they have in the UFC. It pays them to have a champ that’s from that side of the world.’”

Quotes via MMA News