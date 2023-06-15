Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

By Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya has revealed a conspiracy theory he heard regarding the UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya has always been a straight shooter. Instead of shying away from controversial topics, he’s more than happy to voice his opinion. The UFC middleweight champion also happens to be one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts, so you know that fans will listen to what he has to say.

Earlier this year, Adesanya was in attendance to watch Alexander Volkanovski challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It was an incredibly tight affair but in the end, Islam Makhachev was awarded the decision victory.

RELATED: UFC 284 RESULTS: ISLAM MAKHACHEV DEFEATS ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI (HIGHLIGHTS)

Adeasanya, alongside many others, felt as if Alexander Volkanovski did enough to get the job done. During a recent interview, he dropped a pretty controversial conspiracy theory about the contest.

“There’s a conspiracy that Chance, my boy Chance kind of put me on to,” Adesanya said. “Cause Volk – I was in Perth, I was right there…He’s a great fighter, you know from that side [the] Dagestanis, they’re f***ing awesome at their wrestling and whatnot. But this guy has a myth, and Alex f***ed him up…I didn’t say this, Chance said this. I’m just paraphrasing…He said like, ‘Look at the movement right now with Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, the stake that they have in the UFC. It pays them to have a champ that’s from that side of the world.’”

Quotes via MMA News

Adesanya’s conspiracy

It’s certainly an interesting line of thinking from Adesanya, but what’ll be even more intriguing is if UFC president Dana White responds to it.

Do you agree with what Israel Adesanya said about Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski and the decision? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.

Kyle Daukaus
Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus reveals several opponents turned him down in first fight since UFC release, hopeful to sign with Bellator or PFL after CFFC 120

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Kyle Daukaus could have still been a UFC fighter if he wanted.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says punching Miami Heat mascot was "all a skit," despite sending him to hospital

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Conor McGregor has opened up on his altercation with the Miami Heat mascot.

Marvin Vettori and Khamzat Chimaev

Marvin Vettori open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after he beats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75: "Bring him"

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023
Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori discusses 'super weird' African rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reportedly has two days to enter USADA testing pool in order to fight in 2023

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Time is running out on Conor McGregor if he wants to fight in 2023.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry booked to return at UFC 292 opposite Geoff Neal

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Ian Machado Garry will get the toughest test of his career at UFC 292 as he looks to break into the top 10 of the welterweight division.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Watch | Alex Pereira spooks unsuspecting fan during training session: “I thought I was going to die”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Alex Pereira spooked an unsuspecting fan during an outdoor training session.