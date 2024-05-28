Joaquin Buckley advises Michael Chandler to use his wrestling against Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Joaquin Buckley believes Michael Chandler needs to use his wrestling in order to find success against Conor McGregor.

At UFC 303, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to battle it out with Michael Chandler. Many expect him to keep it standing with Chandler, given his striking ability. Of course, we also know Chandler has what it takes to hang with some of the very best in that department.

While Conor is a talented fighter, the same is true for Chandler – even though we haven’t seen either of them in quite some time. The popular opinion for many is that Michael should wrestle in order to take Conor out of his stride.

That’s a view that Joaquin Buckley, a rising UFC star, also has.