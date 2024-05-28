Joaquin Buckley advises Michael Chandler to use his wrestling against Conor McGregor at UFC 303
Joaquin Buckley believes Michael Chandler needs to use his wrestling in order to find success against Conor McGregor.
At UFC 303, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to battle it out with Michael Chandler. Many expect him to keep it standing with Chandler, given his striking ability. Of course, we also know Chandler has what it takes to hang with some of the very best in that department.
RELATED: Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could be eligible for three different UFC titles with a win over Michael Chandler
While Conor is a talented fighter, the same is true for Chandler – even though we haven’t seen either of them in quite some time. The popular opinion for many is that Michael should wrestle in order to take Conor out of his stride.
That’s a view that Joaquin Buckley, a rising UFC star, also has.
Buckley’s Chandler view
“Conor looks fresh, he looks cool, he looks sober [laughs] leading up to into this fight. Michael Chandler has always been a hard worker, he’s always been a dog but I feel like technique for technique, on the feet, and Michael Chandler acting like he’s not going to be wrestling, he’s going to be standing up with Conor McGregor, if he does decide to do that, I can see Conor McGregor man spinning him around. Like a vinyl record, you hear me.”
Quotes via MMA News
There’s no denying that Michael Chandler is the underdog in the eyes of many heading into this contest. At the same time, something tells us he’s going to enjoy that role.
Do you agree with Joaquin Buckley? If you had to pick a winner in this contest, who would it be and why? Let us know your thoughts on this and UFC 303 as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Joaquin Buckley Michael Chandler UFC