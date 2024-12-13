Alexandre Pantoja makes fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for superfight
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has made a fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for a possible superfight.
Right now, Alexandre Pantoja is one of the most impressive champions in mixed martial arts. He took the belt in a great fight and ever since then, he’s been putting on some fantastic bouts – and successfully defending the belt along the way. Now, though, many are wondering what could be next for him.
It’s clear to see what Pantoja himself wants: a showdown with Demetrious Johnson, the flyweight GOAT. The only problem is that ‘Mighty Mouse’ is retired. After the Brazilian star called DJ out after his UFC 310 win over Kai Asakura, Johnson made it clear that he isn’t interested in breaking his retirement.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Pantoja spoke about what the next steps could be and why he wants the fight.
Pantoja discusses Johnson idea
“I understand if he doesn’t want to (fight), I have huge respect (for him),” Pantoja began to explain on The Ariel Helwani Show.
“But I’ve seen him training right now and I don’t know, maybe that (fight) happens. I just need to train with him, maybe training with him, that’s something I want because I’m training with (Henry) Cejudo, I train with Kyoji Horiguchi and Adriano Moraes, I fight with a lot of good fighters.
“That’s something I have dreamed about, fight with the best fighters in the world, Demetrious Johnson is the best one… He’s so smart and I want to challenge him for that, that’s why I’m fighting, and that’s why I never say no to anybody. Maybe I can text him and we can train together,” Pantoja stated.
