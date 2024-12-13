Alexandre Pantoja makes fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for superfight

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has made a fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for a possible superfight.

Right now, Alexandre Pantoja is one of the most impressive champions in mixed martial arts. He took the belt in a great fight and ever since then, he’s been putting on some fantastic bouts – and successfully defending the belt along the way. Now, though, many are wondering what could be next for him.

It’s clear to see what Pantoja himself wants: a showdown with Demetrious Johnson, the flyweight GOAT. The only problem is that ‘Mighty Mouse’ is retired. After the Brazilian star called DJ out after his UFC 310 win over Kai Asakura, Johnson made it clear that he isn’t interested in breaking his retirement.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Pantoja spoke about what the next steps could be and why he wants the fight.