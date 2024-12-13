Mike Tyson reacts to viral moment from before his fight against Jake Paul

By Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has reacted to the viral moment of his buttocks being on show before his fight against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Highlights

As we all know, Mike Tyson is an icon in the world of boxing. Once upon a time, he was easily the scariest fighter walking the face of the planet. Of course, that’s changed over the years, and for a long time, he was retired from the sport. That was, of course, until he was lured out of retirement for a showdown with Jake Paul.

RELATED: UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Their contest went down last month in what proved to be a global showcase on Netflix. Jake Paul came in as the favorite and rightfully so, as he wound up easing his way to a fairly solid decision victory. It wasn’t the only highlight, though, with one of the more silly moments being when Tyson’s buttocks were exposed on camera following a backstage interview.

During another interview recently, Tyson was more than willing to joke about what went down.

Tyson reflects on wardrobe blunder

“Hey, television has really changed, huh, when that became a big thing. That’s just so ridiculous,” Tyson laughed in a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio.

“That’s not important, I’ve looked, I’ve been that way my whole career, my butt’s been shown, no one took a picture of it. Hey, man, I guess (it’s better than ever), I don’t know, there’s a new time and era,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What did you make of Mike Tyson’s performance against Jake Paul in their boxing match? Do you wish that it had never happened? What do you believe should be next for Paul in the sport? Let us know your thoughts on this and the contest as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Wladimir Klitschko

Turki Alalshikh urges Wladimir Klitschko to return amid rumors of boxing comeback: "One more time"

Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024
Jake Paul, Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury

Jake Paul takes aim at Tommy Fury after he expresses interest in rematch: "You have ZERO credibility"

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Jake Paul doesn’t seem interested in a rematch with Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Tommy Fury turns attention to Jake Paul rematch after Darren Till fight collapses: 'The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square'

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024

Tommy Fury has turned his attention to Jake Paul now that a boxing match with Darren Till is off the table.

Tommy Fury, Darren Till
Darren Till

Tommy Fury pulls out of Darren Till fight due to threat of "stupid MMA tactics": "I am a professional boxer"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024

It appears that the professional boxing match between Tommy Fury and Darren Till is now off.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after 2025: "This s*it is trash!"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after next year.

Jon Jones, Floyd Mayweather

UFC commentator argues Jon Jones has "already pushed himself beyond" Floyd Mayweather

BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024
Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury meet again in movie-style trailer to promote upcoming rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

The rematch between boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has received the movie treatment.

Wladimir Klitschko
Wladimir Klitschko

REPORT | 48-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in talks for boxing return, hopes to become oldest heavyweight champion

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko is reportedly in talks for a return.

Quinton Jackson
Jake Paul

Video | Rampage Jackson shares footage of the “real reason” Jake Paul has never called him out

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024

UFC legend Rampage Jackson has shared a video of why he believes Jake Paul has never called him out for a fight.

Mike Tyson Jake Paul
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shares reaction in aftermath of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: 'I was hoping for the Cinderella story'

Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the aftermath of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.