Mike Tyson reacts to viral moment from before his fight against Jake Paul

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has reacted to the viral moment of his buttocks being on show before his fight against Jake Paul.

As we all know, Mike Tyson is an icon in the world of boxing. Once upon a time, he was easily the scariest fighter walking the face of the planet. Of course, that’s changed over the years, and for a long time, he was retired from the sport. That was, of course, until he was lured out of retirement for a showdown with Jake Paul.

Their contest went down last month in what proved to be a global showcase on Netflix. Jake Paul came in as the favorite and rightfully so, as he wound up easing his way to a fairly solid decision victory. It wasn’t the only highlight, though, with one of the more silly moments being when Tyson’s buttocks were exposed on camera following a backstage interview.

During another interview recently, Tyson was more than willing to joke about what went down.