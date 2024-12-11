Yuya Wakamatsu wants shot at vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title 

It’s been over two years since #2-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu last challenged for the gold. And now that he’s accumulated a strong three-fight winning streak, the Japanese jouster wants his punt at the vacant belt.

“Little Piranha” dominated newcomer Gilbert Nakatani this past Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 26, strengthening his chance to vie for the weight bracket’s coveted prize.

Wakamatsu is currently in the best form of his career since 2021. That momentum has him welcoming all comers at the top of the flyweight MMA realm, as he believes nobody can stand in his way of becoming king.

“I want the ONE Championship belt. ONE Championship is the place where strong people, strong athletes assemble,” Wakamatsu said.