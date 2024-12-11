Yuya Wakamatsu wants shot at vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 11, 2024

It’s been over two years since #2-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu last challenged for the gold. And now that he’s accumulated a strong three-fight winning streak, the Japanese jouster wants his punt at the vacant belt.  

Yuya Wakamatsu

“Little Piranha” dominated newcomer Gilbert Nakatani this past Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 26, strengthening his chance to vie for the weight bracket’s coveted prize. 

Wakamatsu is currently in the best form of his career since 2021. That momentum has him welcoming all comers at the top of the flyweight MMA realm, as he believes nobody can stand in his way of becoming king.  

“I want the ONE Championship belt. ONE Championship is the place where strong people, strong athletes assemble,” Wakamatsu said. 

Yuya Wakamatsu wants Adriano Moraes or Reece McLaren for vacant Flyweight World Title

Top-ranked flyweight MMA star Yuya Wakamatsu is on the cusp of competing for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title for the second time, and he has two likely opponents. 

The first being former titleholder Adriano Moraes, who submitted Wakamatsu at ONE X to retain the gold. But this time, Wakamatsu wants to even the score by knocking out the Brazilian legend. 

The other viable opponent is Reece McLaren. The Australian star solidified his World Title hopes with a strong showing against interim strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 26, beating the American across three rounds. 

Whoever Wakamatsu gets next, it’s irrelevant to him. He will take on anyone just as long as the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title hangs in the balance. 

“Yes, I think [Moraes] will accept. I will believe in myself, keep pressing forward, and go to knock him [out],” he said.  

“I want to fight [Reece] McLaren who won against Jarred Brooks. It can be anyone. I just want the belt for this moment of time. I’ll just go back, retrain, and come back again.” 

