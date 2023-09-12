Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”
Alexander Volkov has expressed his surprise at not being awarded a bonus for his submission win over Tai Tuivasa.
Last weekend at UFC 293, Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa went to war. They put it all on the line in the heavyweight division and in the end, Volkov got the win via Ezekiel choke in the second round. It was his first submission win in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it took his current win streak up to three.
Regardless of which way you look at it, this was a massive moment for Volkov in his career. However, it didn’t lead to him receiving a bonus of any kind, which left many fight fans feeling confused.
As it turns out, the veteran feels the same way.
Volkov’s confusion
“First of all, I don’t know why I don’t have any bonuses tonight,” Volkov said. “All the fans and comments I saw were saying this. It was my very first submission in the UFC. It was a very good performance with striking with a very dangerous striker. All Australians were supporting him, so I don’t know why I don’t have any bonuses.”
“Not really, I just know how to do this,” Volkov said when asked if he routinely practices the technique. “I tried to do some submissions to Tuivasa first, like a top arm triangle and guillotine, but it doesn’t work. He was a little bit like slippery and he was ready for the submissions. I saw the Ezekiel choke, and if it worked with him, I just did it.”
