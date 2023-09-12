Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”

Alexander Volkov has expressed his surprise at not being awarded a bonus for his submission win over Tai Tuivasa.

Last weekend at UFC 293, Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa went to war. They put it all on the line in the heavyweight division and in the end, Volkov got the win via Ezekiel choke in the second round. It was his first submission win in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it took his current win streak up to three.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this was a massive moment for Volkov in his career. However, it didn’t lead to him receiving a bonus of any kind, which left many fight fans feeling confused.

As it turns out, the veteran feels the same way.