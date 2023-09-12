Michael Bisping names the opponent Sean Strickland will “probably” fight in his first UFC title defense

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on who Sean Strickland will probably fight first when defending his new UFC title.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya

Last weekend, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the UFC middleweight championship. In the eyes of many, it’s one of the biggest upsets in UFC history – and that probably stretches to all of mixed martial arts, too. It’s the kind of fight that will live long in the memory, but for now, it’s time to look ahead to the future.

Many have discussed a possible rematch between Strickland and Adesanya. Others, meanwhile, feel as if an immediate rematch isn’t deserved for ‘Stylebender’.

Michael Bisping, meanwhile, has decided to give his take on the title conversation.

Bisping’s Strickland prediction

“The reality is, the champ gets to call the shots,” Bisping said. “The champ does get a say…maybe he wants to fight Jared [Cannonier] because he wants to get that one back…Israel Adesanya, though, there’s going to be a lot of people supporting Israel. He’s won two of his last three, he’s a workhorse…and Sean Strickland, it gives him the opportunity to shut the door…showing real balls, stepping up to the plate as usual…Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2, that’s probably what we’re gonna see.”

Quotes via MMA News

There’s no denying the intrigue that many would have in seeing these two run it back. At the same time, the likes of Cannonier, du Plessis and the Costa/Chimaev winner may have something to say about that.

What do you want to see for Sean Strickland when he defends the middleweight title? Does the idea of him being champion hold any intrigue for you? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

