Pros react after Alexander Volkov stops Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293

By Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 293 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov.

Tuivasa (14-6 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon in front of a hometown crowd this evening in Sydney. The Aussie had suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich in his most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Bam Bam’ had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockout victories over Stefan Struve, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 293 event on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Alexander Romanov back in March of this year. That win had marked Drago’s second first-round finish in a row, as he had previously stopped Jairzinho Rozenstruik in June of 2022.

Tonight’s UFC 293 co-main event resulted in another impressive victory for Alexander Volkov. The former Bellator heavyweight champion was able to pepper Tai Tuivasa with strikes while on the feet, this before eventually locking up an Ezekiel Choke that forced the hometown fighter to tapout. The win marked Volkov’s third in a row and has him setup for a big fight next.

Official UFC 293 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (Ezekiel Choke), Round 2 – 4:37

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tuivasa vs. Volkov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alexander Volkov defeating Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293:

Who would you like to see Alexander Volkov fight next following his submission victory over Tai Tuivasa this evening in Sydney?

