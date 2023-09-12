Ian Machado Garry shares his thoughts on the UFC 293 main event: “What did Sean Strickland do that was elite?”

UFC fighter Ian Machado Garry wasn’t overly impressed with the nature of Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Last weekend at UFC 293, Sean Strickland put on a show. He defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the UFC middleweight championship. In doing so, he produced one of the biggest upsets in the history of mixed martial arts. It was the kind of win that sent shockwaves through the sport and, as you can imagine, there are plenty of opinions flying around.

Many have praised Strickland for what he was able to accomplish down under. Others, however, believe Adesanya lost the fight more than Sean won it.

One of the people who has that theory is none other than rising star Ian Machado Garry.