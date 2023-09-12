Ian Machado Garry shares his thoughts on the UFC 293 main event: “What did Sean Strickland do that was elite?”

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC fighter Ian Machado Garry wasn’t overly impressed with the nature of Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293

Last weekend at UFC 293, Sean Strickland put on a show. He defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the UFC middleweight championship. In doing so, he produced one of the biggest upsets in the history of mixed martial arts. It was the kind of win that sent shockwaves through the sport and, as you can imagine, there are plenty of opinions flying around.

Many have praised Strickland for what he was able to accomplish down under. Others, however, believe Adesanya lost the fight more than Sean won it.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND WEIGHS IN ON ISRAEL ADESANYA’S PERFORMANCE AT UFC 293: “AM I FIGHTING AN AMATEUR RIGHT NOW?”

One of the people who has that theory is none other than rising star Ian Machado Garry.

Machado Garry questions Strickland’s win

“I feel like Izzy lost the fight more than Sean Strickland won the fight,” Machado Garry said. “I feel like there was a certain point in that fight where Izzy was afraid to lose more than he wanted to win. That is essentially meant that his efficiency, his output, his shot selection wasn’t as elite as it normally is and it gave Sean Strickland the opportunity for his awkwardness to have success, his constant pressure to have success.

“I feel like if you run that fight back, there’s no way Sean Strickland gets his hand raised again. That’s my opinion, but at the end of the day, Sean Strickland got his hand raised and I can never shoot a man for reaching his dream.”

“The truth is when you watch the fight back, what did Sean do that was elite?” Machado Garry said. “He threw a jab and threw f*** all kicks. So there was no wrestling involved, there was no kicks involved. There was a couple of punches every now and again and just constant pressure.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Ian Machado Garry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Alexander Volkov, Tai Tuivasa, UFC 293, UFC, Results

Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023
Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping names the opponent Sean Strickland will “probably” fight in his first UFC title defense

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on who Sean Strickland will probably fight first when defending his new UFC title.

Robert Whittaker, UFC 234, UFC 234 betting odds, UFC 234 odds, Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva
UFC

Robert Whittaker sends a strong message after watching fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293: “Really young kids watching. Set a good example”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC star Robert Whittaker wasn’t too pleased after seeing his fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland
UFC

WATCH | Sean Strickland breaks his UFC belt, fixes it with duct tape

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has already broken his UFC belt.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

What's next for Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293?

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

In the main event of UFC 293, the middleweight title was up for grabs as Israel Adesanya was looking to defend his strap against Sean Strickland.

Khusein Askhabov, UFC

UFC fighter reportedly arrested in Thailand for kidnapping, torturing and extorting a man

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023
Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen believes Dricus du Plessis will be forgotten after UFC 293: "Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa just became a number one contender's match"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis could be forgotten after this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor despite middleweight comment: "Finally an easy cut"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is even down to face Conor McGregor at middleweight.

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira says he had "nothing to do" with Sean Strickland beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "The credit is all his"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Alex Pereira says he deserves no credit for Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Robert Whittaker rejects idea Israel Adesanya was "off" at UFC 293: "Sean shut him down"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya was off on Saturday.