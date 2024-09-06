UFC 306: Alexa Grasso names Zhang Weili as dream opponent ahead of Valentina Shevchenko Trilogy

By Fernando Quiles - September 6, 2024

Alexa Grasso has revealed who would be her dream opponent inside the Octagon.

Alexa Grasso

Grasso is the reigning UFC women’s flyweight titleholder. She will be putting her gold at stake against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy fight. The two will collide inside the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14th.

While Grasso must focus on her rival ahead of another big title defense, she admits that UFC strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili is in her sights as a dream opponent.

Alexa Grasso Views Zhang Weili as Dream Opponent

During an interview with Stake, Alexa Grasso discussed possibly sharing the Octagon with Zhang Weili one day.

‘’Weili Zhang is my dream fight,” Grasso told Stake. “It will be one of my biggest fights to date. She is strong, powerful, and well-rounded. She is a great fighter and I even heard she would love to test herself at 125, so I would love to welcome her.’’

For Grasso, the opportunity to become a two-division champion is intriguing, but she’d rather stay at 125 pounds to allow her teammates to shine.

“I would love to be a two-weight world champion, it is such a big question and goal for me,” Grasso said. “However, I have friends in the upper weight classes such as [Lupita] ‘Loopy’ Godinez in the Strawweight division and Irene Aldana in the Bantamweight division, and our team’s goal is to all be champions in each of our weight classes so I would have to pause that dream for now.’’

First, there is business to take care of with UFC 306. As it stands right now, Grasso is a slight favorite to move past Shevchenko on fight night. Whether or not things will play out that way remains to be seen.

