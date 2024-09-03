Alexa Grasso says her relationship with Valentina Shevchenko is in a “really, really weird” place ahead of UFC 306

Alexa Grasso has spoken about her relationship with Valentina Shevchenko heading into their trilogy fight.

Over the course of the last few years, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko have gone to war. They have battled it out over the women’s flyweight championship in two thoroughly entertaining collisions. In the first meeting, Grasso pulled off a shock submission win. In the second, it ended in a surprising split draw, with many believing Valentina had done enough to get her hand raised.

Now, after coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, they’ll square off for a third and potentially final time at Noche UFC.

In an interesting interview, Grasso spoke candidly about what it’s been like to share this experience with Shevchenko in the last 18 months.