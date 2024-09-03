Alexa Grasso says her relationship with Valentina Shevchenko is in a “really, really weird” place ahead of UFC 306

By Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

Alexa Grasso has spoken about her relationship with Valentina Shevchenko heading into their trilogy fight.

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko

Over the course of the last few years, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko have gone to war. They have battled it out over the women’s flyweight championship in two thoroughly entertaining collisions. In the first meeting, Grasso pulled off a shock submission win. In the second, it ended in a surprising split draw, with many believing Valentina had done enough to get her hand raised.

Now, after coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, they’ll square off for a third and potentially final time at Noche UFC.

In an interesting interview, Grasso spoke candidly about what it’s been like to share this experience with Shevchenko in the last 18 months.

Grasso discusses Shevchenko feud

“We’ve been so many times together,” Grasso told MMA Junkie on Monday in an interview facilitated by Stake.com. “All through the show. We had a lot of faceoffs. Again and again and again. I don’t know. It’s really, really weird. I can tell it’s really weird. But at the end of the day, on fight week, and the day of the fight, things change. We are going to try to kill each other and that’s the most important thing. It’s really cool to be able to meet with her more. We were able to do a lot of stuff together.”

“She has done so much and is a really big inspiration to be in this stage and doing these things making history,” Grasso said. “We are doing something really cool. The first women’s trilogy. The first fight was amazing. The second fight was so, so amazing. You can expect the third fight is going to be a hell of a fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who are you backing in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alexa Grasso Noche UFC UFC Valentina Shevchenko

