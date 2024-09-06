Israel Adesanya makes serious accusations towards man in roadside altercation

By Fernando Quiles - September 6, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has issued a statement following his viral street incident.

Israel Adesanya training

Footage surfaced of a roadside altercation between “The Last Stylebender” and an unidentified man in New Zealand. At the end of their argument, Adesanya spat in the man’s direction. The two did not come to blows, but Adesanya has made serious accusations towards the man.

The New Zealand Herald reports that Adesanya has filed a complaint to the police.

RELATED: VIDEO | ISRAEL ADESANYA INVOLVED IN NEW ZEALAND ROAD RAGE INCIDENT: “I’M BEGGING YOU TO FIGHT ME!”

Israel Adesanya Issues Statement on Traffic Altercation

A statement from Israel Adesanya has been released and in it are some serious accusations aimed at the other driver (via New Zealand Herald).

“I am extremely disappointed after an incident on Wednesday when a random member of the public stopped his car, racially abused me, and challenged me to a fight,” Adesanya said in the statement. “We have been in contact with police and will be pressing charges.

“On Wednesday morning, I was leaving a cafe on K Rd when a passing car slowed, and an occupant began yelling racial abuse and challenging me to fight. I smiled, waved it off, and continued to my car. The vehicle stopped, and the abuse continued. I again waved it off. The car then parked, and the passenger got out, approached me aggressively, continued his torrent of abuse, and demanded I fight him. I tried to de-escalate the situation repeatedly. As he got closer, I asked bystanders to call the police.

“He then entered my personal space, and I felt threatened. To protect myself, I became more forceful in my language and defensive. Though he paused, the abuse continued, so I left him with some choice words, cautiously moved to my car, and drove away.

“It’s ridiculous that I can’t buy a pie after training without some idiot screaming despicable things and asking for a fight while his mates film from the sidelines. Threatening violence is no joke. It’s very dangerous, and incidents like this must not be glorified online. I hope in the future people say something rather than get their phones out to film.”

Also included in the New Zealand Herald report were some comments from the person who filmed the incident. The anonymous witness admitted that Adesanya’s actions were “disappointing” for a public figure.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Israel Adesanya UFC

