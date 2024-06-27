Alexa Grasso vows to fight at Noche UFC with, or without Valentina Shevchenko: “That’s the plan”

By Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2024

Women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will fight at Noche UFC with or without Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko

The two flyweight stars are seemingly set for a trilogy bout later this year. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko last met at Noche UFC last September, fighting to a split draw. The bout took place just a few months after the Mexican fighter ended the ‘Bullet’s’ historic title reign by submission last March.

As of now, the two women are coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. According to several reports, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 is being planned for Noche UFC in September. The two headlined last year’s event, and that seems to be the goal for 2024 as well. However, it seems that Shevchenko has some reservations about that plan.

Earlier this year, Valentina Shevchenko questioned the idea of facing Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC in September. If the former women’s flyweight champion doesn’t want to fight on that card, that’s fine. According to Grasso, she will be fighting in September with or without ‘Bullet’.

RELATED: JIRI PROCHAZKA CHALLENGES ALEX PEREIRA TO FIGHT WITHOUT SPIRITUAL FORCES AT UFC 303: “EVERYONE CAN FEEL WHAT’S AROUND HIM”

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)

(via Zuffa LLC)

Alexa Grasso reveals plans to fight at UFC Noche regardless of Valentina Shevchenko

“That’s the plan,” Alexa Grasso stated at a media day earlier this week. “That’s the fight I would like to happen. I have to be part of Noche UFC. How can I not be part of Noche UFC this year? So I just truly hope she can accept the fight. It’s good for both of us… I think that’s [Manon’s] opportunity too. She’s the No. 2 contender and she’s been having a nice winning streak. So just in case if it’s not Valentina, I think it’s going to be Manon.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

However, Alexa Grasso also admitted that the trilogy bout with Valentina Shevchenko is her goal as of now. Given the history that they have, the champion wants nothing else.

She continued, “It’s a fight I would like to have. The trilogy is something I would truly love. Because it will be the first trilogy from women’s MMA. Both were coaches on TUF, I’m from Mexico, she’s from Kyrgyzstan. We have a lot of history and I’m truly inspired to be competing with someone at this high, high level.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC women’s flyweight champion? Do you want to see Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor stars in 'HITMAN' video game ahead of UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024
Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Max Holloway shares in-depth prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway thinks the UFC 303 main event between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka will be a high-drama affair.

Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page
Michael Page

UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024

In the main card opener of UFC 303, an intriguing welterweight bout goes down as Ian Machado Garry takes on Michael Page. Heading into the fight, Garry is a slight -162 favorite while the Brit is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.

Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira gives chilling explanation for why he shaves his head before fights

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira always shaves his head before his fights, and there’s a chilling explanation behind his pre-fight tradition.

Gillian Robertson
Michelle Waterson

Gillian Robertson believes Michelle Waterson-Gomez fight at UFC 303 is the beginning of her "title run"

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024

Gillian Robertson believes she can put the strawweight division on notice with her UFC 303 fight.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

Leon Edwards responds to bold KO claims from UFC 304 opponent Belal Muhammad: “Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024
Dana White and The Sphere
UFC

UFC 306 will be rebranded to "Riyadh Season Noche UFC" and take place on September 14 at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

UFC 306 has now been rebranded to Riyadh Season Noche UFC, as announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka says he "will not change anything" from first Alex Pereira fight ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka says he won’t be making any changes to the way he fights ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry hits back at Michael 'Venom' Page's "Fake Conor McGregor" label

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s mockery of comparisons to Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira responds to Jiří Procházka's take that spiritual forces are unfairly aiding his career

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira issued a stone-cold response to Jiří Procházka’s claim that he’s using rituals to gain an unfair advantage in the cage.