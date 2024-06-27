Alexa Grasso vows to fight at Noche UFC with, or without Valentina Shevchenko: “That’s the plan”

Women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will fight at Noche UFC with or without Valentina Shevchenko.

The two flyweight stars are seemingly set for a trilogy bout later this year. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko last met at Noche UFC last September, fighting to a split draw. The bout took place just a few months after the Mexican fighter ended the ‘Bullet’s’ historic title reign by submission last March.

As of now, the two women are coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. According to several reports, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 is being planned for Noche UFC in September. The two headlined last year’s event, and that seems to be the goal for 2024 as well. However, it seems that Shevchenko has some reservations about that plan.

Earlier this year, Valentina Shevchenko questioned the idea of facing Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC in September. If the former women’s flyweight champion doesn’t want to fight on that card, that’s fine. According to Grasso, she will be fighting in September with or without ‘Bullet’.

RELATED: JIRI PROCHAZKA CHALLENGES ALEX PEREIRA TO FIGHT WITHOUT SPIRITUAL FORCES AT UFC 303: “EVERYONE CAN FEEL WHAT’S AROUND HIM”

Alexa Grasso reveals plans to fight at UFC Noche regardless of Valentina Shevchenko

“That’s the plan,” Alexa Grasso stated at a media day earlier this week. “That’s the fight I would like to happen. I have to be part of Noche UFC. How can I not be part of Noche UFC this year? So I just truly hope she can accept the fight. It’s good for both of us… I think that’s [Manon’s] opportunity too. She’s the No. 2 contender and she’s been having a nice winning streak. So just in case if it’s not Valentina, I think it’s going to be Manon.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

However, Alexa Grasso also admitted that the trilogy bout with Valentina Shevchenko is her goal as of now. Given the history that they have, the champion wants nothing else.

She continued, “It’s a fight I would like to have. The trilogy is something I would truly love. Because it will be the first trilogy from women’s MMA. Both were coaches on TUF, I’m from Mexico, she’s from Kyrgyzstan. We have a lot of history and I’m truly inspired to be competing with someone at this high, high level.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC women’s flyweight champion? Do you want to see Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3?