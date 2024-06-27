Conor McGregor stars in ‘HITMAN’ video game ahead of UFC return

By Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is staying busy after withdrawing from UFC 303 due to injury.

Conor McGregor

McGregor withdrew from the UFC 303 main event due to a toe injury suffered ahead of his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler. It’s uncertain when McGregor will return to the Octagon and how long he’ll need to recover from the injury.

In the meantime, McGregor is staying active on social media and with his various business ventures. One such venture is an appearance in the HITMAN World of Assassination video game.

Conor McGregor stays busy ahead of UFC return

In a recent tweet, McGregor announced his return to gaming.

“The King is back in video games!” McGregor tweeted Thursday. “Fight me in HITMAN World of Assassination today, I see only easy targets. Play For Free NOW!”

HITMAN World of Assassination is available on PC and console platforms.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s lost three of his last four fights overall, including back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021.

McGregor hasn’t won since a first-round knockout over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. He’s looking to recapture the magic that made him one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world earlier in his UFC tenure.

McGregor’s UFC career has transcended combat sports. He’s become a pop culture icon and a global superstar outside of the cage and is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

McGregor made UFC history by becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in promotional history. He knocked out UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo for the featherweight belt before attaining ‘champ-champ’ status in a UFC 205 finish of Eddie Alvarez.

Despite the uncertainty regarding his fighting career, McGregor is still making moves outside of the cage. Time will tell if he’ll get back on track in what made him a worldwide phenomenon.

