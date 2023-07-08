UFC 290: ‘Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a razor close decision loss to Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title back in February. That setback snapped the Aussie’s incredible 22-fight win streak. Prior to his controversial loss to Makhachev, ‘The Great’ had successfully defended his featherweight title for a fourth time by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 276.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) captured the promotion‘s interim featherweight title by submitting Josh Emmett in the second-round at UFC 284. ‘El Pantera’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall, which includes wins over Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie and Jeremy Stephens.

UFC 290 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Alexandre Pantoja.

Moreno (21-6-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since January’s UFC 283 event, where he defeated Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO and unified the Flyweight Championship. Prior to that, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had earned the promotion‘s interim flyweight title by stopping Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Alex Perez. ‘The Cannibal’ has gone 7-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances, which includes a unanimous decision victory over Moreno back in 2018.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 290 main card is a middleweight number one contender’s match between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.

Whittaker (24-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2022 in Paris, where he earned a lopsided decision victory over Marvin Vettori. ‘The Reaper’ will be looking to score a third fight with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA) enters tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Derek Brunson back in March. Prior to that, the South African was coming off a submission win over Darren Till at December’s UFC 282 event.

Get all of tonight’s “UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 290 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez –

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja –

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis –

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner –

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn –

UFC 290 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price –

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira –

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes –

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield –

UFC 290 Early Prelims (6:00pm EST on ESPN+)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio –

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman –

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross –

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 290 main event between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez?