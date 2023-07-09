UFC 290 Results: Robbie Lawler KO’s Niko Price (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the featured prelim between Robbie Lawler and Niko Price.

Lawler (29-16 MMA) will be making his final walk to the Octagon this evening. The former UFC welterweight champion will enter his last fight looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Bryan Barberena in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Ruthless’ was coming off a TKO victory over fellow MMA legend Nick Diaz.

Meanwhile, Niko Price (15-6 MMA) will also be looking to return to the win column in tonight’s featured prelim. ‘The Hybrid’ has gone 1-3 with 1 no-contest over his past five fights, his most recent being a TKO loss to Phil Rowe in December of last year.

Round one of the UFC 290 featured prelim begins and Robbie Lawler comes forward with a big right hand over the top. The fighter clinch up and ‘Ruthless’ unloads bombs. Uppercut and then a left hook. Price goes down and he is out cold. WOW! What an unbelievable moment for Lawler.

Official UFC 290 Results: Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via KO at 0:38 of Round 1

Who did you think of Lawler’s final MMA fight this evening in Sin City?