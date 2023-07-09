UFC 290 Results: Alex Volkanovski TKO’s Yair Rodriguez (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the main event title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a razor close decision loss to Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title back in February. That setback snapped the Aussie’s incredible 22-fight win streak. Prior to his controversial loss to Makhachev, ‘The Great’ had successfully defended his featherweight title for a fourth time by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 276.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) captured the promotion‘s interim featherweight title by submitting Josh Emmett in the second-round at UFC 284. ‘El Pantera’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall, which includes wins over Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie and Jeremy Stephens.

Round one of the UFC 290 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski quickly takes the center of the Octagon. ‘El Pantera’ is keeping his distance by circling to the outside. ‘The Great’ changes his stances and then quickly switches back. Yair Rodriguez throws a kick that glances the arm of the reigning featherweight kingpin. He attempts a question mark kick that misses the mark. Rodriguez with a low kick. Volkanovski shoots in and scores and early takedown. He presses the interim champ against the cage and proceeds to land some punches and elbows. Rodriguez scrambles and gets back up to his feet but is quickly dragged back down by the Aussie. Good ground and pound from Alex Volkanovski now. Less than a minute remains in the opening round. Alex is looking for a choke but opts to let it go. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 290 main event begins and Volkanovski is now sporting a cut after eating an elbow from Rodriguez late in the opening round. Yair Rodriguez comes forward and just misses with a head kick. ‘Volk’ circles out and then resets in the center of the Octagon. Yair with a hard low kick as Volkanovski looks to close the distance. He does and lands a right. Yair lands a good counter that appeared to stun the Aussie. ‘The Great’ shoots for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but has a body lock and forces Yair back against the cage. Volkanovski with a trip takedown. He begins working some good ground and pound. Rodriguez appears to be bleeding from his ear now. One minute remains in the round. Big shots now from the Australian champion. Yair Rodriguez is spilling a lot of blood now. He tries to scramble but ‘Volk’ takes his back. Back to full guard now and the horn sounds to end the round.

Round three of the UFC 290 headliner begins and Yair Rodriguez just misses with a front kick to the face of the champ. He continues to press forward and partially connects with another front kick. Alex Volkanovski responds with a good right hand. He continues to press forward and try to find a way inside. ‘Volk’ with a nice jab. Rodriguez misses with a front kick. He lands a nice punch and follows that up with a spinning back kick. Volkanovski acknowledged that shot. The Aussie with a low kick, but ‘El Pantera’ counters with a hard kick to the body. Another front kick from the interim champ. Volkanovski with a good jab and then a low kick. An accidental headbutt pauses the action for a brief moment. We restart and ‘Volk’ swings and misses with a low kick attempt. Yair with a nice combination and then a solid low kick. He goes upstairs and that kick partially connects. Alex Volkanovski responds with a big right hand. That rocked ‘El Pantera’. ‘Volk’ with a takedown, he begins to unload ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 290 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO in Round 3

