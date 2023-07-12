Georges St-Pierre crowns Alexander Volkanovski pound-for-pound number one: “He’s the best”

By Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest fighter alive.

Georges St-Pierre and Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ returned to the cage over the weekend in the main event of UFC 290. There, he returned to the featherweight division for yet another title defense against Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ previously earned interim featherweight gold with a submission win over Josh Emmett in February.

However, he proved to be no match for Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday night. Rodriguez was battered, ultimately getting stopped in the third round, in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena with Georges St-Pierre in attendance. ‘Rush’ was in attendance at the event to promote his upcoming grappling event in December.

Nonetheless, Georges St-Pierre couldn’t be more impressed by Alexander Volkanovski, as he stated on The MMA Hour. There, the former welterweight and middleweight champion named ‘The Great’ as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. Furthermore, Georges St-Pierre compared the featherweight’s style and ability to his own.

Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez and UFC 290

“The way I see Alexander Volkanovski, he’s not a specialist,” Georges St-Pierre stated in a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “He’s very good everywhere. For me when I was fighting, that was my strength. I was not the best at something but I was good everywhere so I was able to become the perfectionist to my opponent. I think he is using a similar strategy.”

He continued, “When he’s fighting someone, he takes his opponent out of his comfort zone. Oh yeah [I like watching him], he’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. I love watching him, I think he’s the best right now. Probably the best active fighter, the best pound-for-pound right now.”

What do you make of these comments from Georges St-Pierre? Do you think Alexander Volkanovski is pound-for-pound number one?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

