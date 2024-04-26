UFC Vegas 91: ‘Nicolau vs Perez’ Weigh-in Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight

By Susan Cox - April 26, 2024

The UFC Vegas 91 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 26th.

UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 91: ‘Nicolau vs. Perez’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 27th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a flyweight bout between Matheus Nicolau (19-3 MMA) and Alex Perez (24-8 MMA).

Nicolau, 31, is looking to get back in the win column after his most recent KO loss to Brandon Royval (16-7 MMA) in April of last year. Prior to that loss, Nicolau had six consecutive wins to his credit.

Perez, 32, has lost 3 in a row coming into Saturday’s fight, most recently suffering a unanimous decision loss to the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev (12-0 MMA) in March of this year.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 91 will feature a light heavyweight battle between Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA) and Bogdan Guskov (15-3 MMA).

‘Superman’ will be looking to pull out a victory after suffering 2 consecutive losses in the Octagon, his most recent coming against Anthony Smith (37-19 MMA) last August.

Guskov last fought and defeated Zac Pauga (6-3 MMA) by KO this past February.

The Official UFC Vegas 91 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (7 pm ET):

  • Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)
  • Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Bogdan Guskov (204.5)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)
  • Austen Lane (254.5) vs. Jhonata Diniz (255)
  • Jonathan Pearce (146) vs. David Onama (148.5)*
  • Tim Means (171) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Preliminary Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (4 pm ET):

  • Rani Yahya (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
  • Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Michal Figlak (155)
  • Don’Tale Mayes (264) vs. Caio Machado (251.5)
  • Marnic Mann (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5)
  • Chris Padilla (154.5) vs. James Llontop (156.5)*
  • Ivana Petrovic (126) vs. Liang Na (126)
  • Gabriel Benítez (155) vs. Maheshate Hayisaer (155.5)

* Missed Weight

Will you be tuning in tomorrow? Who will you be betting on for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

